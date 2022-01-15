Once again it’s up to a court to decide whether Djokovic stays or goes.

The situation is tense as we inch closer to the Australian Open. The stakes are high for both sides.

For the world number one, the possibilities are a 21st Grand Slam, a 10th Australian Open title, and the chance to be the most successful male tennis player in history - all riding on this judgement.

His supporters, family and the Serbian government also feel he’s been humiliated and mistreated.

For the government, this has been a huge embarrassment. However this ends, they’ll come out of quite bruised by the legal, political and diplomatic shambles this has become.

A question that has kept coming up is why - given what Australians are going through now with surging Covid infections - was it deemed acceptable to allow an unvaccinated world-famous athlete into the country?

Why has this been so chaotic and mismanaged? When this story began over a week ago, Djokovic’s visa had been revoked and he was taken to an immigration detention hotel with big a question mark on his participation in the Grand Slam.

ln the past couple of days, it has felt like we’re right where we started.