Over the past few days, as we waited for that decision, I’ve been lucky enough to watch Novak Djokovic hit tennis balls.

Some of his practice sessions on the Rod Laver Arena have been private (foiled only by the efforts of a hovering TV helicopter). In others, media have been allowed in to witness a short burst of action before being shooed away.

Taking regular breaks under shade, he has looked steely and determined – getting on with what he does despite all the distractions. It was during one of those sessions, on Wednesday, that a six-page statement appeared on his Instagram account. Impressive multitasking, but they were 489 words admitting mistakes that only added to the criticism of him.

Days of preparation were lost in a detention hotel and a lawyer’s office. And with no warm-up events under his belt Djokovic knows that if he does get to play, it’s going to be insanely difficult, especially in later rounds, against high-ranked players in tip-top condition.

And while he’ll have some vocal support from his Australian fans, especially in among the community with Serbian heritage, most public opinion is against him here. So, even in the relatively genteel world of tennis, he’ll be in for a hostile reception.

As one fan told us here: "We’re a country of booers, we do like that. But I think he can handle that.”