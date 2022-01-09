PA WIRE Copyright: PA WIRE

There's been much controversy over Djokovic's bid to play in the Australian Open ever since he announced on 4 January that he had received a medical exemption to participate.

Australia requires all foreign visitors to be double vaccinated, or to complete 14 days in quarantine.

Many ordinary Aussies were up in arms that a tennis superstar was apparently being allowed straight into the country.

The political fallout led to PM Scott Morrison warning Djokovic that he would be sent home if he failed to provide proper medical proof for his exemption - despite initially saying he’d allow the state of Victoria to decide.

Djokovic landed at Melbourne Airport near midnight on Wednesday and was promptly assessed and rejected for entry.

After spending eight hours at the airport his visa was cancelled and he was taken into temporary immigration detention.

His lawyers say he met the criteria for a vaccine exemption certificate because of a Covid infection on 16 December - and that he had the backing of state and sporting bodies.

But Australia's federal government dismissed the prior infection as a valid reason for an exemption.

It's been a chaotic row on many levels, played out under the glare of global publicity. It's now up to the court to decide.

