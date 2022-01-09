This is the court where Djokovic’s team will have his case heard, beginning in about 15 minutes.
But they - and the world number one - won’t be in attendance, due to Covid restrictions.
Only the judge is expected to be in the room while others will appear by video link.
The judge has said if Novak Djokovic speaks it could expedite his case.
How did we get here?
PA WIRECopyright: PA WIRE
There's been much controversy over Djokovic's bid to play in the Australian Open ever since he announced on 4 January that he had received a medical exemption to participate.
Australia requires all foreign visitors to be double vaccinated, or to complete 14 days in quarantine.
Many ordinary Aussies were up in arms that a tennis superstar was apparently being allowed straight into the country.
The political fallout led to PM Scott Morrison warning Djokovic that he would be sent home if he failed to provide proper medical proof for his exemption - despite initially saying he’d allow the state of Victoria to decide.
Djokovic landed at Melbourne Airport near midnight on Wednesday and was promptly assessed and rejected for entry.
After spending eight hours at the airport his visa was cancelled and he was taken into temporary immigration detention.
His lawyers say he met the criteria for a vaccine exemption certificate because of a Covid infection on 16 December - and that he had the backing of state and sporting bodies.
But Australia's federal government dismissed the prior infection as a valid reason for an exemption.
It's been a chaotic row on many levels, played out under the glare of global publicity. It's now up to the court to decide.
It's due to be a one-day hearing where both sides will present their submissions.
Djokovic’s lawyers will start first, at 10:00 local (that’s 23:00 GMT on Sunday).
The Australian government’s representatives will then respond in the afternoon at 15:00 (04:00 GMT Monday).
The judge has ordered that both sides should have no longer than 120 minutes for oral submissions. So in theory all arguments should be heard by 17:00.
Welcome to our live coverage
Hello and welcome to our live page covering Novak Djokovic’s court bid to stay in Australia and play in the Australian Open.
The world’s number one men’s tennis player is challenging Australia’s attempt to deport him over his lack of vaccination.
Court documents released on the weekend revealed that the tennis player was infected with Covid last month - a condition that Djokovic’s lawyers say meets Australia’s standards for vaccine-exempt entry.
The Australian government is denying this.
The case is set to start in half an hour. Stay with us for developments.
Live Reporting
Jay Savage and Frances Mao
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
PA WIRECopyright: PA WIRE
Hearing to be heard remotely
Katie Silver
BBC News, Melbourne
This is the court where Djokovic’s team will have his case heard, beginning in about 15 minutes.
But they - and the world number one - won’t be in attendance, due to Covid restrictions.
Only the judge is expected to be in the room while others will appear by video link.
The judge has said if Novak Djokovic speaks it could expedite his case.
How did we get here?
There's been much controversy over Djokovic's bid to play in the Australian Open ever since he announced on 4 January that he had received a medical exemption to participate.
Australia requires all foreign visitors to be double vaccinated, or to complete 14 days in quarantine.
Many ordinary Aussies were up in arms that a tennis superstar was apparently being allowed straight into the country.
The political fallout led to PM Scott Morrison warning Djokovic that he would be sent home if he failed to provide proper medical proof for his exemption - despite initially saying he’d allow the state of Victoria to decide.
Djokovic landed at Melbourne Airport near midnight on Wednesday and was promptly assessed and rejected for entry.
After spending eight hours at the airport his visa was cancelled and he was taken into temporary immigration detention.
His lawyers say he met the criteria for a vaccine exemption certificate because of a Covid infection on 16 December - and that he had the backing of state and sporting bodies.
But Australia's federal government dismissed the prior infection as a valid reason for an exemption.
It's been a chaotic row on many levels, played out under the glare of global publicity. It's now up to the court to decide.
Read more: The twists and turns of his Djokovic’s Australia mess
So, what are we expecting today?
It's due to be a one-day hearing where both sides will present their submissions.
Djokovic’s lawyers will start first, at 10:00 local (that’s 23:00 GMT on Sunday).
The Australian government’s representatives will then respond in the afternoon at 15:00 (04:00 GMT Monday).
The judge has ordered that both sides should have no longer than 120 minutes for oral submissions. So in theory all arguments should be heard by 17:00.
Welcome to our live coverage
Hello and welcome to our live page covering Novak Djokovic’s court bid to stay in Australia and play in the Australian Open.
The world’s number one men’s tennis player is challenging Australia’s attempt to deport him over his lack of vaccination.
Court documents released on the weekend revealed that the tennis player was infected with Covid last month - a condition that Djokovic’s lawyers say meets Australia’s standards for vaccine-exempt entry.
The Australian government is denying this.
The case is set to start in half an hour. Stay with us for developments.