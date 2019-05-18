Australians vote in hard-fought election

The BBC's Emma Elsworthy has just caught up with former PM Tony Abbott in Warringah, where he is fighting to keep a seat that has been Liberal-held for 25 years. He says he thinks this has been "a pretty personal and at times rather vile campaign".

"But when you’ve been around for as long as I have, you’ve seen it all and you have thick skin... In Australia, polling day is usually a bit of a festival, a bit of a carnival."

Despite the game-changing rise of an Independent - Zali Steggall - in Warringah, Abbott tells our reporter that the issues Australians are voting on issues are "not different" from previous years.

"It’s always who's best to keep the country safe and who's best to keep the economy strong. I think that’s the Liberal party."

He says Steggall’s campaign has been "funded by climate change warriors".

"And they’re perfectly entitled to do that. They’ve chosen her as their candidate and good luck to her."