As we begin our coverage of day two of the G20 summit, let's quickly recap what happened yesterday.

All of us in the media centre expected that most of the major announcements will happen on the second and final day of the summit - as it usually does.

But nothing was usual about the first day. Right at the start of the summit, Indian PM Narendra Modi announced the inclusion of the African Union into the G20 as a permanent member. For a continent of 1.4 billion people, it's a historic decision as they will now have wider representation on a global platform like the G20.

The second big decision came when Mr Modi announced that there was consensus on the G20 joint declaration, bucking earlier predictions that a deal was tough due to the differences in the group over the war in Ukraine.

The third big news came when the US, Saudi Arabia, Japan and the UAE announced an agreement on setting up a rail and shipping corridor, which is being seen as a rival to China's Belt and Road initiative.

And the day was capped with a dinner for the leaders hosted by Indian President Droupadi Murmu.