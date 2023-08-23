Thanks for joining us for up-to-the-minute coverage of India’s attempt to successfully land a spacecraft on the Moon.

Chandrayaan-3 is aiming to create history by landing near the little-explored south pole of Earth’s satellite.

The touchdown is scheduled for 18:04 India time (13:34 BST).

Scientists are huddled in the command room of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) in the southern city of Bengaluru(Bangalore), guiding the lander’s movement as it advances towards the lunar surface.

The landing comes just days after Luna-25 - Russia’s first Moon mission in almost half a century - crashed after spinning out of control.

We'll be bringing you live updates with inputs from our correspondents in Delhi and the Isro headquarters in Bengaluru.