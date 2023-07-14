Watch: 5, 4, 3, 2, 1... India to launch rocket on Moon mission

India's space agency says the Chandrayaan-3 has three major objectives - demonstrate safe and soft landing on the surface of the Moon, demonstrate rover operations on the Moon, and conduct on-site experiments on the Moon's surface.

Success in these three areas will demonstrate the country's technological prowess and ambitions in space exploration.

"If we want to develop the Moon as an outpost, a gateway to deep space, then we need to carry out many more explorations to see what sort of habitat would we be able to build there with the locally-available material and how will we carry supplies to our people there," project director Annadurai told the BBC's Geeta Pandey earlier this week.

"So the ultimate goal for India's probes is that one day when the Moon - separated by 360,000km of space - will become an extended continent of Earth, we will not be a passive spectator, but have an active, protected life in that continent and we need to continue to work towards that."