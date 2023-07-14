Watch: 5, 4, 3, 2, 1... India to launch rocket on Moon mission

India's space agency says the Chandrayaan-3 has three major objectives - demonstrate safe and soft landing on the surface of the Moon, demonstrate rover operations on the Moon, and conduct on-site experiments on the Moon's surface.
Success in these three areas will demonstrate the country's technological prowess and ambitions in space exploration.
"If we want to develop the Moon as an outpost, a gateway to deep space, then we need to carry out many more explorations to see what sort of habitat would we be able to build there with the locally-available material and how will we carry supplies to our people there," project director Annadurai told the BBC's Geeta Pandey earlier this week.
"So the ultimate goal for India's probes is that one day when the Moon - separated by 360,000km of space - will become an extended continent of Earth, we will not be a passive spectator, but have an active, protected life in that continent and we need to continue to work towards that."
Why does India want to explore the south pole of the Moon?
That region of the Moon is still largely unexplored.
The surface area that remains in shadow is much larger than on the Moon's north pole, which means there is a possibility of water in areas that are permanently shadowed.
"We have more scientific interest in this spot because the equatorial region, which is safe for landing, has already been reached and a lot of data is available for that," Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) chief Sreedhara Panicker Somanath said.
"If we want to make a significant scientific discovery, we have to go to a new area such as the south pole, but it has higher risks of landing."
When will it arrive on the Moon?
Once the rocket lifts off on Friday, it will take about 15 to 20 days to
enter the Moon's orbit.
Scientists
will then start reducing the rocket's speed to bring it
to a point which will allow a soft landing for the lander.
If all goes to plan, the six-wheeled rover will then eject and
roam around the rocks and craters on Moon's surface, gathering crucial data and
images to be sent back to Earth for analysis.
That date is due to be about 23-24 August.
Jamie Whitehead
Live reporter
India is on its way to the Moon.
The country is launching its third Moon mission, and it’s hoping to become to the first to land near its south
pole – which has rarely been explored.
It’s going to take a little while to get there… the Chandrayaan-3's orbiter, lander and a rover isn’t expected to arrive until
the end of next month.
But if it makes it, India will become only the fourth
country – after the US, China and the former Soviet Union – to successfully achieve
a soft landing on the Moon.
There are no astronauts on the rocket. You can
watch the launch live right here, and I’ll be bringing you live
updates from our teams in Delhi and London.
Why this mission is important to India
Meryl Sebastian
BBC News, Delhi
