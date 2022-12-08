Isudan Gadhvi, a former TV journalist, is Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) chief ministerial face in Gujarat. Early trends show that he is leading.
In a conversation with BBC Gujarati earlier this month, his wife Hiral Gadhvi said her husband's supporters had “full faith in his work”.
“People are fed-up with the BJP. During our campaigns, we had many people tell us that they see us as an alternative to them,” she said.
Mr Gadhvi is contesting from Jamkhambhalia, a small town in the state’s Dwarka district.
Ms Hiral said her husband’s victory would bring “meaningful change”.
“The poor are literally crying because they have no money to make ends meet,” she said.“But we are here to change that.”
Heavy security outside counting stations
Here are some photos from Ahmedabad - Gujarat’s largest city.
Hundreds of security personnel have been deployed outside counting centres as election commission officers count votes inside.
Assembly elections were held across Gujarat in two phases.
BJP hoping to script history in Himachal Pradesh
Counting of votes is underway in the picturesque state of Himachal Pradesh, which went to polls in a single phase on 12 November.
The BJP and the Congress are the main parties in the fray for the 68 seats up for grabs. A 35-seat majority is needed for a victory.
Early trends show a neck-and-neck race between the two parties.
BJP is looking to repeat its 2017 win - when it won 44 seats against the Congress’ 21.
However, Himachal Pradesh has never voted for the same government twice since the 1980s, and experts say that the Congress is relying on "anti-incumbency” to win the elections.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is looking to up its vote share in the state.
Early trends show BJP ahead in Gujarat
Early trends show that BJP is leading in over a 100 seats in Gujarat.
However, counting will last for several hours and a clearer picture would emerge later.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP party has been in power in Gujarat for more than two decades.
In 2017, the party won 99 seats and the main opposition Congress took 78 seats in the 182-member assembly.
In the months leading up to the 2022 elections, senior BJP members, including Mr Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held high-octane rallies in the state.
Why Gujarat matters?
Zoya Mateen
BBC News, Delhi
Gujarat, one of India’s most industrialised regions, is the home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was the chief minister of the state for 13 years before becoming the prime minister of the country in 2014.
Over the past month, Mr Modi and his colleagues have led a robust campaign, holding huge rallies and public meetings in every corner of the state.
Mr Modi’s BJP party has been in power in the state for more than two decades and this time too, it is seen as a frontrunner.
The party continues to remain hugely popular despite criticism around inflation, unemployment and agrarian distress.
Most post-election surveys show that it will win a majority of the 182 seats in the state for a record seventh time in a row.
India’s main opposition party Congress, which was in the second spot in the last elections held in 2017, has struggled in recent years and analysts say it is unlikely to have a huge imprint this time.
Also in the fray is a new entrant, the Aam Aaadmi Party(AAP).
The party - which is in power in capital Delhi and the northern state of Punjab - has run a spirited campaign in Gujarat over the last couple of months.
Party chief Arvind Kejriwal has repeatedly claimed that they would "dislodge" the BJP to form the next government.
However, this will not be easy given the BJP’s strong presence in the state.
But observers say that AAP’s performance would still be something to watch out for and could potentially change the political fabric of Gujarat where elections have largely been a two-party affair until now.
Before the BJP’s rise in the 1990s, it was the Congress that ruled the state the most.
The Congress’ electoral performance nosedived after 2017 - and in the 2019 general election, the BJP defeated the party in all 26 constituencies of Gujarat
This time too, the party’s campaign has been largely muted, though top leaders including Rahul Gandhi have campaigned aggressively over the last few weeks.
Analysts say the party also seems to be going through an internal crisis. Ahead of the elections, it witnessed a mass exodus as several state politicians left the Congress to join other parties.
Counting begins in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh
Welcome to the BBC's live coverage of crucial state election results in India. Over the past week, millions of Indians cast their votes in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh states.
Gujarat, which is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, voted in two phases, while Himachal Pradesh - a small state tucked in the Himalayas which also a stronghold of Mr Modi’s BJP party - completed polling in a single day.
Today, we will find out who will form the next government in the two states.
Counting started at 08:00 local time(02:30 GMT) with the tallying of postal votes.
As the numbers pour in, we will bring you reporting from our correspondents in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi along with analysis, video and more. Stay tuned!
