Isudan Gadhvi, a former TV journalist, is Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) chief ministerial face in Gujarat. Early trends show that he is leading.

In a conversation with BBC Gujarati earlier this month, his wife Hiral Gadhvi said her husband's supporters had “full faith in his work”.

“People are fed-up with the BJP. During our campaigns, we had many people tell us that they see us as an alternative to them,” she said.

Mr Gadhvi is contesting from Jamkhambhalia, a small town in the state’s Dwarka district.

Ms Hiral said her husband’s victory would bring “meaningful change”.

“The poor are literally crying because they have no money to make ends meet,” she said.“But we are here to change that.”