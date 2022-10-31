At least 132 people have died after a bridge collapsed on Sunday in the western Indian state of Gujarat. Here's what we know so far: *Hundreds of people were standing on the pedestrian suspension bridge when it collapsed into the Machchu river *The victims mostly included children, women and elderly, officials have said *Rescue operations are still underway *The Gujarat government has opened an investigation into the tragedy
