India awaits crucial poll results

Welcome! Over the past month, more than 180 million Indians cast their ballots in 690 seats in five different state elections - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab in the north, Manipur in the north-east and Goa in the south all voted for a new government.

Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, voted in seven phases because of the scale of the exercise - it involved some 150 million voters. Manipur voted in two phases while the other three states completed polling in a single day.

Today, they will all find out who will form the next government in their state.

Counting begins at 08:00 local time [02:30 GMT] with the tallying of postal votes. After that, Election Commission officials will start counting in-person votes cast on electronic voting machines.

As the numbers pour in, we will bring you reporting from our correspondents in all of the five states along with analysis, video and more. Stay tuned!