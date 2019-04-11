Live
Voting opens in India's marathon election
11 things you need to know; Narendra Modi: The man who wants 900m votes; Modi's struggle to connect with the south; A really simple guide to the election
- Elections for a new lower house of parliament are being held in seven phases from 11 April to 19 May
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP is battling the Congress party of Rahul Gandhi and powerful regional parties
- With 900 million eligible voters, this will be the largest election the world has ever seen
- The parliament has 543 elected seats and any party or coalition needs a minimum of 272 MPs to form a government
By Ayeshea Perera and Aparna Alluri
Why you should care about the Indian election
The BBC's Rajini Vaidyanathan explains why this election matters.
This is India's oldest voter: 102 and counting
Our correspondent Rajini Vaidyanathan met India's oldest voter, who is 102!
Shyam Saran Negi is a retired school teacher and he has voted in every Indian election since 1952.
He lives in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, which will go to polls on 19 May.
And of course, he plans to vote this time too!
Chhattisgarh votes under shadow of tragedy
Our correspondent Salman Ravi is in the central state of Chhattisgarh, where voting is taking place for one of its 11 seats.
Polling is going to close early - at 3pm - after a lawmaker from the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and four of his security personnel were killed in an attack by suspected Maoists on Tuesday.
The mineral-rich state has witnessed an armed conflict for more than three decades and attacks by Maoist rebels on security forces are common.
Some polling booths have been moved away from sensitive areas and additional security forces have been deployed - 80,000 officers according to some news reports.
Here is what our correspondent is tweeting:
It’s going to be a long long election
Today is just the beginning of a marathon polling period. This is one of the longest elections in the world!
Indians will vote on seven different days between 11 April and 19 May. And all these votes will be counted on the same day - 23 May.
In many states, different constituencies will go to the polls on different days. So some states, like Bihar and West Bengal, will see their election staggered over several weeks, in different stages - or "phases" as they are called in India.
In others however, it’s all over in a day. Ten of the states and union territories who are going to the polls today will see their polling end.
If you're interested to know which states vote when, you can read more about it here.
Your guide to the election
If you want to understand what’s going on - like who’s competing and the key issues at stake, here’s a really simple guide.
And if you want something a bit more in depth, try this explainer by our India correspondent Soutik Biswas:
And here's a handy graphic guide:
The world’s largest election begins today
Hello, and welcome to the BBC’s live coverage of the first day of voting in India.
Over the next six weeks, voters from across the country will take part in the largest election the world has ever seen.
It’s 07:00 local time in India’s capital Delhi and polling booths have just opened.
Today, 142 million people are eligible to vote in 170,664 poll booths across 18 states and two union territories.
So we can expect to see long long lines like this:
We will be bringing you regular updates from our correspondents across the country. Stay tuned!