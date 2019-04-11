Voting opens in India's marathon election

Today is just the beginning of a marathon polling period. This is one of the longest elections in the world!

Indians will vote on seven different days between 11 April and 19 May. And all these votes will be counted on the same day - 23 May.

In many states, different constituencies will go to the polls on different days. So some states, like Bihar and West Bengal, will see their election staggered over several weeks, in different stages - or "phases" as they are called in India.

In others however, it’s all over in a day. Ten of the states and union territories who are going to the polls today will see their polling end.

If you're interested to know which states vote when, you can read more about it here.