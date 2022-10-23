Xi Jinping poised for third term after China party congress

China is one of the very few things that unites American politicians.
There is bipartisan agreement that Beijing is an increasingly dangerous rival with sharply opposing interests and values.
The Biden administration has toned down the rhetoric of the previous Trump administration, but still sees China as its greatest geopolitical challenge. Most recently, President Joe Biden has taken steps to bolster America’s technology power and block China’s.
He has also expanded ties with Taipei and said three times that the US would fight to defend Taiwan, an apparent departure from Washington’s policy of “strategic ambiguity”.
Increasingly security analysts see Taiwan as a potential trigger for Sino-American conflict. Biden has held virtual meetings with Xi and they may meet in person at the G20 summit in Bali next month.
But much of Biden’s China policy has been focused on shoring up alliances - in the Asia Pacific as well as with the Quad grouping of India, Australia and Japan - to counter Beijing.
From princeling to president
Who is Xi Jinping, the man who’s been in charge of China this past decade?
The son of a CCP founding father, Xi was considered a “princeling” growing up.
But in his teenage years he was banished to the countryside when his father fell out of favour with Mao and was jailed for over a decade.
Because of the shame around his father, Xi was even rejected from joining the Communist Party several times before eventually his membership was accepted. He eventually returned to Beijing where he slowly worked his way up the party ranks. He held leadership positions in regional areas.
Then upon being voted leader in 2012, Xi vowed to lead a “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” making China tougher, more assertive and more powerful.
Under his rule, China has also seen increasing clampdowns on freedoms. Human rights groups believe the government has detained more than a million Muslim Uyghurs in the western region of Xinjiang. Xi’s government has also quashed pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong and asserted increasing control there.
Every five years, China’s ruling party the Chinese Communist Party holds a week-long meeting to choose:
its new leader (the general secretary)
the members of its 25-person Politburo
and the members of the even more powerful seven-person Politburo Standing Committee
The General Secretary of the party then becomes President of China through a confirmation vote at a different meeting next March - the National People’s Congress.
Xi Jinping is expected to become party leader for a third time - a huge deal because this goes against the party’s tradition of succession set after the first communist-era leader Mao Zedong died.
About 2,000 party delegates attending the congress have been involved in the selection process. But weeks of political wrangling and factional negotiations in the lead-up means the results are largely locked in by the time the meeting rolls around.
Hello and
welcome to our rolling coverage of what is set to be a historic day in China.
Xi Jinping - already in power for a decade - is poised to take
a third five-year term as party leader, breaking a precedent that has been in place after the death of Mao Zedong, China's first Communist-era leader.
It follows the end of the party's 20th Communist Party Congress on Saturday.
The overall theme of this week's congress has been confirmation of Xi's power - and we saw that yesterday with the reveal of the 205-member Central Committee.
Premier Li Keqiang and another key party boss Wang Yang - seen as more moderate voices - were not in the group.
That group is set to vote on the new 25-member Poltiburo and seven-member Standing Committee today. They are due to be revealed at noon.
