Xi Jinping poised for third term after China party congress

China is one of the very few things that unites American politicians.

There is bipartisan agreement that Beijing is an increasingly dangerous rival with sharply opposing interests and values.

The Biden administration has toned down the rhetoric of the previous Trump administration, but still sees China as its greatest geopolitical challenge. Most recently, President Joe Biden has taken steps to bolster America’s technology power and block China’s.

He has also expanded ties with Taipei and said three times that the US would fight to defend Taiwan, an apparent departure from Washington’s policy of “strategic ambiguity”.

Increasingly security analysts see Taiwan as a potential trigger for Sino-American conflict. Biden has held virtual meetings with Xi and they may meet in person at the G20 summit in Bali next month.

But much of Biden’s China policy has been focused on shoring up alliances - in the Asia Pacific as well as with the Quad grouping of India, Australia and Japan - to counter Beijing.