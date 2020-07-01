Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

There have been clashes on the streets between police and hundreds of protesters who have gathered in areas of Hong Kong.

Demonstrators are holding a pro-democracy rally to mark the 23rd anniversary of Hong Kong being handed back to China by Britain. But authorities are clamping down, citing restrictions on gatherings of more than 50 people because of coronavirus.

Water cannon and pepper spray has been used to disperse crowds, and police say they've arrested more than 180 people. At least seven arrested were related to China's new national security law - one man was detained for holding a banner advocating for Hong Kong's independence.

Though the demonstrations are peaceful, police said one of their officers was "stabbed in the arm" by rioters during one arrest. Public broadcaster RTHK also reports that some protesters "dug up bricks, damaged buildings and smashed some windows" while chanting "Hong Kong independence".