There have been clashes on the streets between police and hundreds of protesters who have gathered in areas of Hong Kong.
Demonstrators are holding a pro-democracy rally to mark the 23rd anniversary of Hong Kong being handed back to China by Britain. But authorities are clamping down, citing restrictions on gatherings of more than 50 people because of coronavirus.
Water cannon and pepper spray has been used to disperse crowds, and police say they've arrested more than 180 people. At least seven arrested were related to China's new national security law - one man was detained for holding a banner advocating for Hong Kong's independence.
Though the demonstrations are peaceful, police said one of their officers was "stabbed in the arm" by rioters during one arrest. Public broadcaster RTHK also reports that some protesters "dug up bricks, damaged buildings and smashed some windows" while chanting "Hong Kong independence".
Security law 'a serious violation' of UK-China treaty
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the new security law constituted a "clear violation" of the autonomy of Hong Kong and was a "clear and serious violation" of the treaty drawn up between the UK and China.
He told reporters in London that China had not lived up the promises it made to the people of Hong Kong.
What is Hong Kong's Basic Law and how does it work?
When Hong Kong was handed back to China on 1 July 1997, following more than 150 years of British control, the "one country, two systems" principle was established as the foundation of the relationship.
While Hong Kong is part of China, the policy has given the Special Administrative Region (SAR) a high degree of autonomy.
This principle of "one country, two systems" is enshrined in a document called the Basic Law - Hong Kong's mini-constitution. It protects rights such as freedom of assembly and freedom of speech - neither of which exist in mainland China - and also sets out the structure of governance for the territory.
But politically China still holds control over Hong Kong. The National People's Congress Standing Committee (NPCSC) - China's rubber-stamp parliament - holds the ultimate "power of interpretation" of the law. Beijing must also approve the chief executive appointment and controls Hong Kong's defence and foreign affairs.
The freedoms enshrined under the Basic Law expire in 2047 and it is not clear what Hong Kong's status will be after that. But critics of China's new national security law say it undermines the region's freedoms and marks "the end of Hong Kong".
A turning point for Hong Kong
Michael Bristow
BBC World Service Asia Pacific editor
The law gives Beijing extensive powers to shape life in the territory that it has never had before. It not only introduces a series of tough punishments for a long list of crimes, it changes the way justice is administered.
Trials can be held in secret - and without a jury. Judges can be handpicked. The law reverses a presumption that suspects will be granted bail. There appears to be no time limit on how long people can be held.
Crimes are described in vague terms, leading to the possibility of broad interpretation, and the right to interpret exists only in Beijing. Foreign nationals outside of Hong Kong face prosecution.
Most cases will be handled in Hong Kong, but the mainland can take over "complex", "serious" or "difficult" cases. Whether or not you think the legislation was necessary, it is impossible to deny its significance. As Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam put it: this is a turning point.
What is China's National Security Law?
Earlier this year, China passed a wide-ranging new
security law for Hong Kong which makes it easier to punish protesters and
reduces the city's autonomy.
Details of the law were kept secret until it came into force on 30 June.
Under its terms, crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces are punishable by a minimum jail sentence of three years, with the maximum being life.
It also says:
Beijing will establish a new security office in Hong Kong, with its own law enforcement personnel - neither of which would come under the local authority's jurisdiction
Inciting hatred of China's central government and Hong Kong's regional government are now offences under Article 29
Damaging public transport facilities - which often happened during the 2019 protests - can be considered terrorism
The law can also be broken from abroad by non-residents under Article 38, and this could mean that foreigners could be arrested on arrival in Hong Kong if they are suspected of breaking the new law
Some trials will be heard behind closed doors
Beijing will also have power over how the law should be interpreted, and not any Hong Kong judicial or policy body. If the law conflicts with any Hong Kong law, the Beijing law takes priority.
Live coverage begins
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of fresh protests in Hong Kong after China imposed a new security law on the territory.
Here is a summary of key developments so far:
Police have used water cannon and pepper spray to disperse hundreds of protesters. Shops have reportedly been damaged in Wan Chai and Causeway Bay
At least 180 arrests have been made - seven related to the new law, local media report. One man was detained for holding up a banner advocating Hong Kong's independence
Police have been raising a new purple-coloured flag warning protesters that their behaviour could break the new security law
The protests come as Hong Kong marks 23 years since its handover from British to Chinese rule
There has been widespread international criticism of the new law, which opponents say erodes freedoms
