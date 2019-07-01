Protesters break into the government headquarters in Hong Kong. Photo: 1 July 2019
HK police fire tear gas at protesters

  1. Scene inside Legislative Council

    Earlier in the evening, protesters charged their way into the Legislative Council chamber.

    This is the scene from the inside of the chamber a few moments ago. Many of the protesters have now chosen to leave.

    Inside Hong Kong's Legislative Council
  2. Unrest on Hong Kong's anniversary handover

    Police fire tear gas at protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong
    Police fire tear gas at protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong

    Most of the demonstrators have already left the building - though a few remained in the central chamber alongside numerous members of the media as the police advanced.

    The unrest followed a peaceful protest involving hundreds of thousands over a controversial extradition law.

    Pro-democracy demonstrators had taken to the streets on 1 July - the 22nd anniversary of the city's handover from British to Chinese rule.

  3. Police seal off area

    The riot police moved in at midnight local time (16:00 GMT) after warning protesters to clear the building.

    Protesters were seen running away as the police advanced.

    The police were later seen forming a cordon around the parliament building.

    It was not immediately known if there were any injuries.

  4. Current scene outside parliament

    This is the current scene outside Hong Kong's Legislative Council.

    Police are now approaching the building. Earlier this evening, the Hong Kong Police Force urged protesters to leave the vicinity and said it "will take reasonable force."

    Police approach protesters
    Police moving in on protesters
  5. Riot police moving towards Hong Kong's Legislative Council

    Riot police are moving in towards Hong Kong’s Legislative Council building after protesters stormed the chamber.

    They used tear gas to disperse the crowds.

    Earlier, a group of protesters smashed through glass doors and made their way through the building.

    Some spray-painted messages on the walls.

    The Hong Kong emblem inside the chamber was painted black while a union jack was raised at the seat of the Legislative Council’s president.

    The protesters are a breakaway group of peaceful demonstrators who took to the streets of Hong Kong on the 22nd anniversary of the handing over of the region to China.

    Hundreds of thousands of people marched through the streets on Monday calling for a controversial extradition bill that would allow extradition to mainland China to be scrapped.

