Hong Kong protesters and police face off
- Thousands of protesters have surrounded government buildings in Hong Kong, as anger mounts over a controversial extradition bill.
- Lawmakers have postponed a debate about the bill as police and protesters face off outside Hong Kong's Legislative Council building.
- The proposed update to the extradition law would allow extradition requests from mainland China.
- Critics cite China's alleged use of torture, arbitrary detention and forced confessions but the government says safeguards will be in place.
- Wednesday's action comes just days after a huge protest filled the streets of Hong Kong, the biggest since it was handed over to China in 1997.
By Ashitha Nagesh, Yvette Tan, Saira Asher and Heather Chen
All times stated are UK
Watch: Scenes of the blockades
After Sunday, when Hong Kong saw the biggest protests since the former British colony was handed back to China, no-one was sure how many people would be out in the streets today.
But huge numbers have shown up.
Here are some scenes from the streets of Hong Kong as protesters wearing face masks and helmets engage in a standoff with police in riot gear.
'Hong Kongers are back'
Once one of Asia's biggest names in music, singer-turned Hong Kong campaigner Denise Ho is continuing to speak out against the controversial extradition bill. On Twitter, she tells her 200,000 followers that she is moved and "lost for words".
Silence in China about the protests
Over on Chinese social media site Weibo, there is - unsurprisingly- no mention of what's going on in Hong Kong today.
A quick search for the term "Hong Kong" only yields results about a recent table tennis tournament and train stations.
Another search for a Chinese phrase used by Hong Kong protesters to describe the anti-extradition movement also comes up blank.
Businesses disrupted
Standard Chartered Bank has said it will temporarily suspend operations at its branches in the Admiralty area amid disruptions associated with the protests in Hong Kong, according to media reports.
China Citic Bank will also temporarily suspend operations in the area, South China Morning Post reported.
Bank of East Asia said two branches near the Hong Kong protests will be closed until further notice, according to Reuters.
No bricks please
Hong Kong police are warning demonstrators not to throw bricks, after pictures emerged earlier showing protesters digging up bricks from the ground.
Occupy leader recalls 2014: 'We'll be back'
Today's scenes are reminiscent of the 2014 Umbrella Movement, where thousands marched for Hong Kong's right to choose its own leader.
Pro-democracy activist Nathan Law tweeted this picture today:
'Protesters streaming in'
The BBC's Grace Tsoi in Hong Kong has posted this update from the Admiralty MTR (Mass Transit Railway) station.
'This could get ugly'
The BBC's Stephen McDonell has posted images, taken by the newspaper South China Morning Post, of protesters digging up bricks from the ground.
'Shield Girl'
The Twitterverse is abuzz with sightings of a young female protester, who was seen "meditating defiantly" in front of Hong Kong riot police.
And it wasn't long before her presence caught the attention of fellow demonstrators at the scene.
"Hong Kong, Hong Kong! Do you know this girl," asked Twitter user Kent Hwang.
"Bravery in the face of brutality. Beautiful," commented another.
Some even drew comparisons with the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests. "Thirty years ago, Tank Man stood his ground in Beijing. Today we have Shield Girl in Hong Kong," tweeted an observer. "Both of them have made their mark on Chinese history forever."
Some images from the protests
Here are just some of the dramatic images from Hong Kong today.
Protesters have hung umbrellas off the barricades - a nod to the pro-democracy Umbrella Movement demonstrations in 2014.
These are the city's largest rallies since 1997, when the territory was handed back to China by the British.
Why are people taking to the streets?
These are some of the largest protests Hong Kong has ever seen.
The BBC’s Helier Cheung explains why the extradition bill is so controversial:
Police issue warning to protesters
Hong Kong Police Force has tweeted that “this behaviour has gone beyond the scope of peaceful gatherings”.
“We call on [protesters] to leave as soon as possible… otherwise we will use appropriate force,” the it added.
Thousands of protesters in Hong Kong blockade
This is the start of our live page as tens of thousands of people in Hong Kong protest against a controversial bill that would allow the city to extradite people to mainland China.
The bill was due to have a second reading today, Wednesday, but the authorities have delayed it “to a later date” in response to the protests.
Huge crowds of protesters – some wearing face masks and helmets - have gathered in the centre of the city, and have blockaded the government headquarters and key roads nearby.
Police in riot gear have responded by using using pepper spray on demonstrators, and have said they are prepared to use force to disperse them.