Earlier we reported comments from Yuthana Srettanan, director of the Erawan Emergency Center, who told reporters that three people were killed and four wounded in the shooting.

Srettanan has since revised down the death toll to one person, AFP news agency reports.

He told reporters that six people have been injured, several of whom are in a serious condition.

We'll bring you more information on the incident and updates from officials on the scene as we have it.