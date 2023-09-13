Kim due to meet Putin as North Korea fires missiles

The meeting between Kim and Putin will begin "shortly", said Russia media, citing Kremlin sources. So we expect Kim to be arriving at the Vostochny space centre soon, if he isn't already there. His train was spotted at the city of Pozveedka on Wednesday morning, about 160km (99 miles) from Vostochny.
BreakingNorth Korea fired two ballistic missiles
We've just heard confirmation from South Korea that the North launched two short-range ballistic missiles.
The South Korean military said the missiles were fired from the Sunan area in Pyongyang into the East Sea from around 11:43am (02:43 GMT) to 11:53am local time.
Russian media reporting Kim - Putin meeting to begin shortly
Russian media this morning has also announced the news of this meeting between two leaders at the Vostochny Cosmodrome.
The meeting will start shortly a Kremlin reporter says.
BreakingPutin arrives at Vostochny Cosmodrome - Russian media
Putin has arrived at the Russian space port, where he is expected to hold talks with Kim, according to Russian news agency TASS.
WATCH: Three reasons Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin might want to be friends
The timing of this missile launch is certainly conspicuous - Kim isn't shying away from the attention on his meeting with the Russian president, which is expected to take place today.
The BBC's Russia Editor Steve Rosenberg and Seoul correspondent Jean Mackenzie take a look at why the two countries may want to be friends.
Missile landed outside Japan's economic zone
Japanese broadcaster NHK is also reporting the missile landed short of Japan's excusive economic zone waters.
Given it travelled for about five minutes, we would consider this only a short-range launch,
No details on the size or range of the missile have been released yet by authorities in the region, who are no doubt still assessing the launch.
Japan also confirms missile launch
The Japanese authorities have also confirmed the missile launch - the Japan Coast Guard has sent two notices.
They said the missile travelled for about five minutes after the launch before falling into the sea between North Korea and Japan.
BreakingNorth Korea fires missile says SK
North Korea has just fired a ballistic missile off its east coast, said South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.
They've not yet identified what type of missile it is.
The country has tested several ballistic and cruise missiles in recent years, despite UN bans on its programme.
Hello and welcome back to our live coverage of Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia.
North Korea has just fired a ballistic missile off its east coast, even as Kim is believed to be on his way to the Vostochny cosmodrome in Russia's far east.
Kim is expected to meet Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the space base
The US thinks this is all about discussing an arms deal, as Russia faces Ukraine's counter-offensive.
Stay with us as my colleagues Frances Mao, Derek Cai, Kelly Ng and I keep you updated throughout the day with all we can find out.