A screenshot from a video showing a Pakistani soldier attempting to reach the cable car

There is footage on social media of a Pakistani soldier descending from a hovering helicopter towards the suspended cable car.

The BBC has not independently verified these images yet, and it's not clear whether the manoeuvre was an effort to rescue people from the car.

Some local media outlets have reported it was an attempt to carry supplies to the trapped passengers.

We're working to verify the images we're seeing on the ground and will update you as we learn more.