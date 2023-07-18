US national held by North Korea after crossing border - UN

Quote Message: “A US national on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorisation, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK). We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our Korean People's Army (KPA) counterparts to resolve this incident.” from UN Command
Welcome to our live coverage
A US national is being held by North Korea after crossing the border without authorisation, the UN says.
The individual has not been named and much is still unknown about the circumstances of the crossing. The UN said it happened during a tour of the border area.
BBC News has reached out to the US Department of State for comment.
Full statement from the UN
The news of the crossing and detention came from the United Nations Command, which operates the Demilitarized Zone and Joint Security Area (JSA) between North and South Korea.
In a statement posted to Twitter, it said:
