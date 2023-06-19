Reuters Copyright: Reuters China's top diplomat Wang Yi is known for his "wolf warrior" diplomacy Image caption: China's top diplomat Wang Yi is known for his "wolf warrior" diplomacy

Known for his "wolf warrior" diplomacy, Wang Yi directs China's foreign policy. He was appointed director of the general office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission in October 2022, after a decade-long tenure as the country’s foreign minister.

The 69-year-old was at the time also promoted to the Politburo, the second-highest decision-making body in the party, despite crossing the customary retirement age of 68.

Wang has often struck a strong and high-handed tone in conveying to the world that Beijing will not be threated and pushed around, not least by Washington. His stint as foreign minister saw a rise in tensions between China and the US on a wide range of issues, from trade relations to Taiwan.

Wang's previous position as foreign minister was taken by Qin Gang, formerly ambassador to the US.