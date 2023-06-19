Antony Blinken has begun his meeting with China's top diplomat Wang Yi.
The US secretary of state made no comments after walking into the room at the Diaoyutai state guest house ahead of the meeting. The press was quickly ushered out of the room.
Who is Wang Yi?
Known for his "wolf warrior" diplomacy, Wang Yi directs China's foreign policy. He was appointed director
of the general office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission in October
2022, after a decade-long tenure as the country’s foreign minister.
The 69-year-old
was at the time also promoted to the Politburo, the second-highest decision-making body in
the party, despite crossing the customary retirement age of 68.
Wang has often struck a strong and high-handed tone in conveying to the world that Beijing will not be threated and pushed around, not least by Washington. His stint as foreign minister saw a rise in tensions between China and the US on a wide range of issues, from trade relations to Taiwan.
Wang's previous position as foreign minister was taken by Qin Gang, formerly ambassador to the US.
Blinken to meet Wang Yi
Antony Blinken is scheduled to meet with China's top diplomat Wang Yi shortly.
Blinken is the first US secretary of state to visit China in five years. He is also the most senior member of the Biden administration to make the trip.
The major issues at play
We’re talking about the world's two biggest powers. The largest economies in the world. Issues between these nations can have world-changing repercussions. Here are some of the key topics:
Trade - A trade war started between the Trump administration and China, and economic tensions have been ongoing ever since, even under Joe Biden. You can read more about what’s at stake here.
Taiwan - China’s territorial claim over Taiwan frequently results in military drills. Often, this is in response to the US military holding its own drills in the region. It’s a complex issue, which you can read more about here.
South China Sea - China claims ownership of the South China Sea. Parts if it are also claimed by the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei and Taiwan. Military posturing is common, and there’s some man-made islands that have raised suspicion. Read more here.
Anthony Zurcher
Travelling with the US secretary of state
Welcome
Hello and welcome to our coverage of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s long-anticipated visit to China.
Blinken arrived in Beijing on Sunday, when he met the Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang. Today he is scheduled to meet China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi.
Blinken’s trip was originally planned for earlier this year, but was abruptly postponed after a large Chinese balloon - about as tall as the Leaning Tower of Pisa - started floating across the US.
The US says it was a spy balloon, China says it was a weather device blown off course. Whatever it was, a US fighter jet shot it down, heightening tensions between the two countries.
Neither side has spoken with any confidence of a major diplomatic breakthrough being made on this visit, but experts hope that opening the dialogue is a step towards improving ties.
Stick with us as we bring you the latest news and analysis.