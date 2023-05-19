US to unveil new Russia sanctions as G7 summit begins

The G7 (Group of Seven) is an organisation of the world's seven largest so-called "advanced" economies - Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Throughout the year, G7 ministers and officials hold meetings, form agreements and publish joint statements on global events.

Japan took over the G7 presidency from Germany in 2023, meaning it will host a number of meetings throughout the year, most notably the annual summit.

The EU is not a member of the G7 but attends the annual summit, while representatives from countries including Australia, Brazil, South Korea and India have also been invited.

Russia was expelled from the group - previously known as the G8 - in 2014 in response to its annexation of Crimea.