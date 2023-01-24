'Everything has changed': Afghan women's hidden lives under the Taliban

BBC Copyright: BBC

Good morning, it’s almost 8am in Kabul.

It’s been 17 months since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, and the country is still facing enormous challenges. Half of the population is facing acute hunger , as well as sub-zero winter temperatures, intermittent electricity supply and a failing economy.

Life is tough for nearly everyone, but women in the country have also seen their freedoms to work, study and socialise restricted under rules imposed by the Islamist rulers.

We’ve been speaking to women in different parts of the country, hearing what this has meant and felt like to them.

“Everything has changed in our daily schedules, and the way we live,” one woman told us.

Stay with us as we bring you their stories.