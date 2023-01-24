A 16 year old girl adjusts the curtains of a window in a house in Charikar, Afghanistan
Live

'Everything has changed': Afghan women's hidden lives under the Taliban

preview
467
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Sharanya Hrishikesh, Andrew Clarance & Aakriti Thapar

All times stated are UK

  1. More about the women who are sharing their stories

    Some of the women we've made contact with are remaining anonymous. They come from a wide variety of backgrounds, and will be sending us accounts of their daily lives.

    They include:

    • A 19-year-old audiobook narrator from Kabul who has voiced novels, books for children and religious books
    • A dressmaker from a central province in Afghanistan known for her traditional and colourful designs. The woman, who is in her thirties, was the breadwinner of her family, supporting her husband and children, but was asked to shut her business by the Taliban
    • An aid worker in Badakhshan, one of the poorest and most remote regions of the country. She’s been unable to carry out her work since restrictions were imposed on female aid workers and says it breaks her heart every time someone asks her when they will start getting aid again
    • A psychologist and a teacher who clandestinely teaches dozens at a secret school for girls
    • An aspiring writer who runs a book club online
    • A former police officer and university student, who says she’s been in hiding since the takeover in August 2021
    • A student training to be a mid-wife, who also teaches in a madrassa (religious school)

  2. A golfer and a karate trainer will tell us how their lives have changed

    Among those we’ll hear from today are:

    • Shaista Safi, 30, a former government worker. She is also a golf enthusiast who was a member of the national golf team.
    Shaista Safi
    Copyright: Shaista Safi
    Quote Message: I miss my job, colleagues, studying, golf, going to restaurants, meeting friends, and my freedom. Sometimes I cry because of what I have lost in the last 15 months.” from Shaista Safi
    Shaista Safi
    • Shukria Hujjat, 21, a trainer with a black belt in karate and a haul of medals to her name.
    Shukria Hujjat's medals
    Copyright: Shukria Hujjat
    Quote Message: Now when I wake up at 5am for praying, and then make breakfast - then, to be honest, I have nothing to do. I am looking for things to busy myself with." from Shukria Hujjat
    Shukria Hujjat

  3. Hidden lives under the Taliban's rule

    A woman walks on a street in Kabul
    Copyright: BBC

    Good morning, it’s almost 8am in Kabul.

    It’s been 17 months since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, and the country is still facing enormous challenges. Half of the population is facing acute hunger, as well as sub-zero winter temperatures, intermittent electricity supply and a failing economy.

    Life is tough for nearly everyone, but women in the country have also seen their freedoms to work, study and socialise restricted under rules imposed by the Islamist rulers.

    We’ve been speaking to women in different parts of the country, hearing what this has meant and felt like to them.

    “Everything has changed in our daily schedules, and the way we live,” one woman told us.

    Stay with us as we bring you their stories.

Back to top