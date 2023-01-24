'Everything has changed': Afghan women's hidden lives under the Taliban

Sharanya Hrishikesh, Andrew Clarance & Aakriti Thapar
More about the women who are sharing their stories
Some of the women we've made contact with are remaining anonymous. They come from a wide variety of backgrounds, and will be sending us accounts of their daily lives.
They include:
A 19-year-old audiobook narrator from Kabul
who has voiced novels, books for children and religious books
A dressmaker from a central province in
Afghanistan known for her traditional and colourful designs. The woman, who is in
her thirties, was the breadwinner of her family, supporting her husband and
children, but was asked to shut her business by the Taliban
An aid worker in Badakhshan, one of the
poorest and most remote regions of the country. She’s been unable to carry
out her work since restrictions were imposed on female aid workers and
says it breaks her heart every time someone asks her when they will start
getting aid again
A psychologist and a teacher who clandestinely
teaches dozens at a secret school for girls
An aspiring writer who runs a book club online
A former police officer and university
student, who says she’s been in hiding since the takeover in August 2021
A student training to be a mid-wife, who also
teaches in a madrassa (religious school)
A golfer and a karate trainer will tell us how their lives have changed
Among those we’ll hear from today are:
Shaista Safi, 30, a former government worker. She is also a golf enthusiast who was a member of the national golf team.
I miss my job, colleagues, studying, golf, going to restaurants, meeting friends, and my freedom. Sometimes I cry because of what I have lost in the last 15 months." from Shaista Safi
I miss my job, colleagues, studying, golf, going to restaurants, meeting friends, and my freedom. Sometimes I cry because of what I have lost in the last 15 months.”
Shukria Hujjat, 21, a trainer with a black belt in karate and a haul of medals to her name.
Now when I wake up at 5am for praying, and then make breakfast - then, to be honest, I have nothing to do. I am looking for things to busy myself with." from Shukria Hujjat
Now when I wake up at 5am for praying, and then make breakfast - then, to be honest, I have nothing to do. I am looking for things to busy myself with."
Hidden lives under the Taliban's rule
Good morning, it’s almost 8am in Kabul.
It’s been 17 months since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, and the country is still facing enormous challenges. Half of the population is facing acute hunger, as well as sub-zero winter temperatures, intermittent electricity supply and a failing economy.
Life is tough for nearly everyone, but women in the country have also seen their freedoms to work, study and socialise restricted under rules imposed by the Islamist rulers.
We’ve been speaking to women in different parts of the country, hearing what this has meant and felt like to them.
“Everything has changed in our daily schedules, and the way we live,” one woman told us.
Stay with us as we bring you their stories.