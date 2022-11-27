China Covid protests spread to major cities

Over the years, sudden, local explosions of defiance have been
Tensions have been simmering in China for some time now, with swathes of the country fed up of President Xi Jinping's zero-Covid approach to handling outbreaks of coronavirus.
But these fresh protests were sparked by something more specific - the deaths of 10 people, killed when a block of flats in the city of Urumqi, capital of the western Xinjiang region, caught fire on Thursday.
The incident enraged people online, with many commenting on the fact Urumqi had been under strict Covid restrictions since early August.
One resident told the BBC that people living in the compound had largely been prevented from leaving their homes.
Authorities have now promised to phase out Covid restrictions, but deny that they stopped people escaping the fire.
Protests are huge challenge for China's leaders
Stephen McDonell
China correspondent, Beijing
Acts of dissent are not unusual in China.
Over the years, sudden, local explosions of defiance have been triggered by a range of issues - from toxic pollution to illegal land grabs, or the mistreatment of a community member at the hands of the police.
But this time it's different.
There is one subject at the forefront of Chinese people's minds, and many are increasingly fed up with it - prompting widespread pushback against the government's zero-Covid restrictions.
This has come in the form of residents smashing down barriers designed to enforce social distancing, and now large street protests in cities and university campuses across the country.
In a way, it is hard to explain just how shocking it is to hear a crowd in Shanghai calling for China's leader Xi Jinping to resign.
It is extremely dangerous here to publicly criticise the Communist Party's general secretary. You risk being put in prison.
How did the protests begin?
Tensions have been simmering in China for some time now, with swathes of the country fed up of President Xi Jinping's zero-Covid approach to handling outbreaks of coronavirus.
But these fresh protests were sparked by something more specific - the deaths of 10 people, killed when a block of flats in the city of Urumqi, capital of the western Xinjiang region, caught fire on Thursday.
The incident enraged people online, with many commenting on the fact Urumqi had been under strict Covid restrictions since early August.
One resident told the BBC that people living in the compound had largely been prevented from leaving their homes.
Authorities have now promised to phase out Covid restrictions, but deny that they stopped people escaping the fire.
Where are the protests happening?
As we've been reporting, protests continued into the night in the capital Beijing and also China's biggest city, the financial hub Shanghai.
Protests have also taken place during the day in the south-western city of Chengdu and central cities of Xi'an and also Wuhan - where the Covid outbreak originated nearly three years ago.
Videos posted on social media appear to show hundreds of Wuhan residents taking to the streets, with some protesters pictured knocking down barricades and smashing metal gates.
It was during Saturday night's protest in Shanghai that people were heard openly shouting slogans such as "Xi Jinping, step down" and "Communist party, step down".
