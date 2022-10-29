EPA Copyright: EPA The crush began when people fell over in a narrow alley and the crowd surged over the top of them Image caption: The crush began when people fell over in a narrow alley and the crowd surged over the top of them

A local journalist said that an emergency broadcast had been sent to every mobile phone in the Yongsan District urging people to return home as soon as possible due to "an emergency accident near Hamilton Hotel in Itaewon".

Itaewon is a busy bar area in Yongsan - popular with Seoul's young people - and Halloween is one of the busiest weekends of the year in the South Korean capital.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon is on his way back to the capital city, cutting short of his four-nation tour of Europe.