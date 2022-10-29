BreakingDeath toll increases: 146 dead and 150 injured
As we reported earlier, the death toll is changing quickly.
Authorities now believe at least 146 people have been killed and a further 150 injured.
Emergency broadcast urged revellers to go home
A local journalist said that an emergency broadcast had been sent to every mobile phone in the Yongsan District urging people to return home as soon as possible due to "an emergency accident near Hamilton Hotel in Itaewon".
Itaewon is a busy bar area in Yongsan - popular with Seoul's young people - and Halloween is one of the busiest weekends of the year in the South Korean capital.
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon is on his way back to the capital city, cutting short of his four-nation tour of Europe.
One of the most popular places to go out at night
Jean Mackenzie
Seoul correspondent
On one street, more than a dozen people were laid on the ground – their bodies covered in blue blankets.
They were then lifted, apparently unconscious, into ambulances.
It appears they were crushed, as large crowds – who’d gathered for Halloween parties – pushed forward down a narrow street, in the Itaewon neighbourhood of the city.
This is one of the most popular places to go out at night and Halloween is one of the busiest weekends of the year.
Number of dead could rise
Paramedics performed CPR on victims of the crush near Hamilton Hotel in the Itaewon district of Seoul, as the extent of the deadly surge became clear.
A total of 142 fire engines and other rescue vehicles have been mobilised to deal with the tragic accident.
Authorities said that the number of deaths could still rise further with those who sustained serious injuries receiving emergency treatments at nearby hospitals.
People fell over in narrow alley causing crowd to surge - reports
Authorities said they are investigating the exact cause of the incident in Seoul.
The deadly incident occurred on a hill where people at the top fell over, causing a massive crush.
The incident took place at about 22:20 local time (13:20 GMT), after a large number of people fell down in a narrow alley during Halloween celebrations, Choi Sung-beom, head of the Yongsan Fire Station, told Reuters news agency.
There were reportedly 100,000 revellers in the area. Social media messages posted earlier in the evening show some remarking that the tourist district of Itaewon was so crowded that it felt unsafe.
Still unclear how many are injured
At least 120 people are understood to have been killed in a crush during Halloween celebrations in in Seoul's Itaewon district.
It was the first outdoor no-mask Halloween event since the pandemic.
"The area is still chaotic so we are still trying to figure out the exact number of people injured," Moon Hyun-joo, an official at the National Fire Agency told Reuters news agency.
Foreign nationals are reported to be among the many transferred to nearby hospitals.
Emergency workers took bodies away one by one - eyewitness
The BBC's Hosu Lee visited the scene soon after the first reports emerged.
He says he saw "a lot of medical staff, a lot of ambulances, they were taking the bodies away one by one".
Lee adds there were thousands among the crowds, and a number of bodies covered in blue sheets, alongside a "ton of police".
"A lot of young people have gathered here tonight," Lee says. "A lot of people came to the party and club, wearing costumes and a lot of people I've seen distraught and sad and there are chaotic scenes."
WATCH: Panic as Seoul crowd surges
Videos from the scene show people struggling in dense crowds and and emergency workers attending.
Cries of distress can be heard amid the chaos.
Currently officials say more than 150 people have been injured.
The number of fatalities is still unclear.
South Korea crush - latest updates
A deadly crush in South Korea's capital has killed scores. Here's what we know:
120 people have been killed - and 100 injured
The accident occurred as huge crowds gathered in a popular nightlife area to celebrate Halloween
It was the first outdoor no-mask Halloween event since the pandemic
120 people have been killed - and 100 injured
The accident occurred as huge crowds gathered in a popular nightlife area to celebrate Halloween
It was the first outdoor no-mask Halloween event since the pandemic
