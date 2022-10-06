The gunman Panya Kamrab was sacked from the force last year, Thai PBS reported. They quoted a local police colonel Jakkapat Vijitraithaya who said Kamrab had been dismissed for drug use.
Gunman was fired last year from police force
The gunman Panya Kamrab was sacked from the force last year, Thai PBS reported.
They quoted a local police colonel Jakkapat Vijitraithaya who said Kamrab had been dismissed for drug use.
Thai police identify the gunman
Thai police had earlier on their Facebook page identified the shooter as a 34-year-old Panya Kamrab.
They said he had fled the daycare centre in a white pick-up truck.
23 children among the dead - police
Police say at least 23 children are among the victims.
The gunman had stormed the centre armed with a gun and a knife.
Gunman has killed himself - Thai media
The gunman - a former police officer - has been found dead.
He had shot himself, Thai media is reporting.
They also say that he has killed his wife and children.
What we know so far
There are reports now that the death toll has increased to more than 31. The victims include children.
The attack happened in the north-eastern district of Nong Bua Lamphu on Thursday afternoon.
The gunman went on the run. He’s an ex-police officer, police confirmed
The Thai prime minister has ordered a huge manhunt.
Dozens dead in nursery attack
At least 28 people have been killed after a former police officer opened fire at a pre-school child daycare centre in Thailand, police say.