Childcare facility in Nong Bua Lamphu
At least 31 killed in mass shooting at Thai nursery

Live Reporting

Edited by Tom Spender

All times stated are UK

  1. Gunman was fired last year from police force

    The gunman Panya Kamrab was sacked from the force last year, Thai PBS reported.

    They quoted a local police colonel Jakkapat Vijitraithaya who said Kamrab had been dismissed for drug use.

  2. Thai police identify the gunman

    Thai police had earlier on their Facebook page identified the shooter as a 34-year-old Panya Kamrab.

    They said he had fled the daycare centre in a white pick-up truck.

  3. 23 children among the dead - police

    Police say at least 23 children are among the victims.

    The gunman had stormed the centre armed with a gun and a knife.

  4. BreakingGunman has killed himself - Thai media

    The gunman - a former police officer - has been found dead.

    He had shot himself, Thai media is reporting.

    They also say that he has killed his wife and children.

  5. What we know so far

    There are reports now that the death toll has increased to more than 31. The victims include children.

    The attack happened in the north-eastern district of Nong Bua Lamphu on Thursday afternoon.

    The gunman went on the run. He’s an ex-police officer, police confirmed

    The Thai prime minister has ordered a huge manhunt.

    Map showing Nong Bua Lamphu province marked in north-eastern Thailand
  6. BreakingDozens dead in nursery attack

    At least 28 people have been killed after a former police officer opened fire at a pre-school child daycare centre in Thailand, police say.

