The visit to Taiwan has created a diplomatic headache for the White House in Washington.

Last week, US President Joe Biden told reporters the US Department of Defense believed it would not be wise.

"The military thinks it's not a good idea right now," he said on Wednesday.

"But I don’t know what the status of it is," he quickly added.

On Monday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Mrs Pelosi "has the right to visit Taiwan" and "makes her own decisions", adding that the White House respects the US Congress's independence.

As Speaker of that House, Mrs Pelosi is second in line for the presidency after the vice-president.