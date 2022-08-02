Biden unenthusiastic about trip - but can't block it
The visit to Taiwan has created a
diplomatic headache for the White House in Washington.
Last week, US President Joe Biden told
reporters the US Department of Defense believed it would not be wise.
"The military thinks it's
not a good idea right now," he said on Wednesday.
"But I don’t know what the
status of it is," he quickly added.
On Monday, National Security
Council spokesman John Kirby said Mrs Pelosi "has the right to visit
Taiwan" and "makes her own decisions", adding that the White
House respects the US Congress's independence.
As Speaker of that House, Mrs Pelosi is
second in line for the presidency after the vice-president.
Pelosi's long history with Beijing
In her long life as a US politician, Nancy Pelosi has been a vocal critic of the Chinese leadership, denouncing its human rights record.
In 1991, two years after large-scale protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square were crushed by the Chinese government, she visited the square and displayed a banner honouring the demonstrators.
"To those who died for democracy in China," the hand-painted banner read.
The police closed in quickly, roughing up reporters who were covering the event and chasing the lawmakers out of the square.
For its part, the Chinese government has made no secret of its disdain for Mrs Pelosi, once labelling her "full of lies and disinformation".
She has also tried to pass letters of protest to previous Chinese leaders, including calling for the release of Tibetan and Chinese activists from prison.
"For heads of state to go to China in light of a genocide that is ongoing - while you're sitting there in your seat - really begs the question, what moral authority do you have to speak again about human rights any place in the world?" she said, referring to China’s crackdown on the Uyghur population and other mostly-Muslim ethnic groups in the north-western region of Xinjiang, as China prepared to host the 2022 Winter Olympics earlier this year.
Taiwan's government and presidential websites were knocked offline on Tuesday ahead of Pelosi's expected visit.
Outages like that can be caused by a surge in visitors - but also by a deliberate cyber-attack designed to take down the sites.
And at least in the case of the presidential website, a cyber-attack was to blame, Taiwanese officials told Reuters - without saying who was behind it.
In the past, Taiwan has said it deals with millions of attempts to find weaknesses every day, and hundreds are reported to succeed each year. China is often accused of being behind them.
China and Taiwan: The basics
Let's step back a bit now, and look at some of key points about Taiwan and its relations with China.
Why do China and Taiwan have
poor relations? The history of China and Taiwan is long and complex. In 20th Century history, they were divided during a civil war in the 1940s, but Beijing
insists the island will be reclaimed at some point, by force if necessary
How is Taiwan governed? The island has its own
constitution, democratically elected leaders, and about 300,000 active
troops in its armed forces
Who recognises Taiwan? Only a few countries
recognise Taiwan. Most recognise the Chinese government in Beijing
instead. The US has no official ties with Taiwan but does have a law which
requires it to provide the island with the means to defend itself.
Chinese planes fly close to median line of Taiwan Strait
China has sent warplanes right up
to the median line dividing the Chinese mainland from Taiwan in the hours before Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi is expected to
arrive for her visit to the self-ruled island.
On Tuesday, China's foreign
ministry said it had been in communication with the US regarding the visit,
expressing hopes Washington could be clear on the gravity and sensitivity of
this matter.
"We are also closely
following the itinerary of Speaker Pelosi and if the US continues down the
wrong path, we will take strong and resolute measures to ensure our sovereignty
and security interests," a ministry spokeswoman said.
Taiwan's defence ministry said it
had a full grasp of military activities near the island and was determined to
defend itself against any Chinese threats.
Welcome to our coverage
Hello and welcome, as we start our live coverage ahead of the expected visit by top US Democrat Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.
Pelosi's controversial trip, which US President Joe Biden is distancing himself from, has prompted a spike in nationalist rhetoric from China, with Beijing warning its armed forces "will not sit idly by".
There are said to be concerns in the White House that China could respond with military provocation such as firing missiles.
Four Chinese aircraft have already been tracked by Taiwan in its air defence zone.
Pelosi is expected to visit the island’s legislative council on Wednesday and meet Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen.
- Why do China and Taiwan have
poor relations? The history of China and Taiwan is long and complex. In 20th Century history, they were divided during a civil war in the 1940s, but Beijing
insists the island will be reclaimed at some point, by force if necessary
- How is Taiwan governed? The island has its own
constitution, democratically elected leaders, and about 300,000 active
troops in its armed forces
- Who recognises Taiwan? Only a few countries
recognise Taiwan. Most recognise the Chinese government in Beijing
instead. The US has no official ties with Taiwan but does have a law which
requires it to provide the island with the means to defend itself.
