Sri Lanka president flees protesters

There have been months of protests as the country literally ran out of foreign currency - and it now can't afford to buy basics, such as fuel, food and medicine. It's the worst economic crisis in the island since independence more than 70 years ago. The president and his family, who have been in power for years, are widely blamed. Read about the daily struggle being endured by millions - and the toll it is taking on people.
Why are Sri Lankans angry?
Watch: Demonstrators cool off in president's pool
Months of mounting anger boiled over on Saturday - here you can see crowds taking a dip in the pool that used to be used by the president after they stormed his residence.
President Rajapaksa's whereabouts are unclear
It's not clear where President Gotabaya Rajapkaksa is right now - but defence officials say he was whisked away before crowds entered his residence.
"The president was escorted to safety," an unnamed senior defence official told AFP news agency. "He is still the president, he is being protected by a military unit."
Welcome to our live coverage
Thousands of protesters in Sri Lanka have stormed the residence of the president in Colombo, after months of mounting anger over the country’s financial crisis. Our news story is here.
