A demonstrator throws back a tear gas grenade towards police members as police use tear gas and water cannons to disperse demonstrators during a protest demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, amid the country's economic crisis, near the president's residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 9, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka president flees protesters

Edited by Aparna Alluri and Simon Fraser

  1. Why are Sri Lankans angry?

    There have been months of protests as the country literally ran out of foreign currency - and it now can't afford to buy basics, such as fuel, food and medicine.

    It's the worst economic crisis in the island since independence more than 70 years ago.

    The president and his family, who have been in power for years, are widely blamed.

    Read about the daily struggle being endured by millions - and the toll it is taking on people.

    People wait in a line on a pavement near a distributor to buy kerosene oil for their cookers due to domestic gas shortage, amid the country"s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 24, 2022.
    Image caption: Life has become a long queue for Sri Lankans - the lack of cash means fuel, food and other basics are in short supply

  2. Watch: Demonstrators cool off in president's pool

    Months of mounting anger boiled over on Saturday - here you can see crowds taking a dip in the pool that used to be used by the president after they stormed his residence.

    Video caption: Sri Lanka crisis: Protesters swim in president's pool

  3. President Rajapaksa's whereabouts are unclear

    It's not clear where President Gotabaya Rajapkaksa is right now - but defence officials say he was whisked away before crowds entered his residence.

    "The president was escorted to safety," an unnamed senior defence official told AFP news agency. "He is still the president, he is being protected by a military unit."

    Demonstrators protest inside the President"s House, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled, amid the country"s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, in this screengrab obtained from social media video on July 9, 2022.
    Image caption: Hundreds of protesters made it into the president's residence

    Thousands of protesters in Sri Lanka have stormed the residence of the president in Colombo, after months of mounting anger over the country’s financial crisis. Our news story is here.

