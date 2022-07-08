Suspect arrested after Japan's ex-PM Shinzo Abe shot

Shinzo Abe has been taken to hospital and is in a "very grave condition" Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said. Kishida said he is "praying from his heart" that Abe survives the attack and condemned the shooting in "the strongest of terms". He added that all government ministers have been ordered back to Tokyo but said no decision had been made about amending the election schedule.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters ReutersCopyright: Reuters
-
He was shot twice, with
the second shot hitting his back, which caused him to fall to the ground
-
He was giving a stump speech for a candidate when he was attacked
-
Ex-Tokyo governor Yoichi Masuzoe said the former prime minister was
in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest – a term often used before a death is
officially confirmed
-
However the cabinet secretary described his condition as "currently unknown"
-
His attacked has been arrested, with Japanese media describing him as a maritime officer
Shinzo Abe has been taken to hospital and is in a "very grave condition" Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said.
Kishida said he is "praying from his heart" that Abe survives the attack and condemned the shooting in "the strongest of terms".
He added that all government ministers have been ordered back to Tokyo but said no decision had been made about amending the election schedule.
Police arrest 41-year-old suspect, local media reports
Police have arrested a 41-year-old man at the scene in connection with the shooting of Shinzo Abe, local media has reported.
Tetsuya Yamagami is thought to be a native of Nara city, where the shooting took place.
Spectators at the scene said he was immediately tackled by security officials after the shooting. He is said to have been armed with a homemade firearm.
Local media have reported that he is a former member of Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force, the country's equivalent of a navy.
Such a barbaric act can never be tolerated - chief cabinet secretary
"We strongly condemn it", chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said in response to the shooting in Japan.
He told reporters: "Whatever the reason, such a barbaric act can never be tolerated."
The chief cabinet secretary said one man, believed to be the shooter has been put into custody.
"The condition of former prime minister Abe is currently unknown", he said.
PM Kishida speaking shortly
We are expecting the current Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, to speak shortly. We will bring you updates as it happens.
Who is Shinzo Abe?
Abe was Japan’s longest-serving prime minister and stepped down in 2020 due to health reasons.
The 67-year-old revealed he had suffered a relapse of ulcerative colitis, an intestinal disease.
He was succeeded by his close party ally Yoshihide Suga, who was later replaced by Fumio Kishida.
Abe is known for his hawkish policies and his signature economic strategy of "Abenomics".
Nicknamed "the Prince", Abe hails from political royalty as the son of former Foreign Minister Shintaro Abe and grandson of former Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi.
Shinzo Abe, the former Japanese prime minister, has been shot at an event in the city of Nara.
The former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been shot at a campaign event in western Japan. His condition is unclear.
Our full story is here and we will also be bringing you live updates.