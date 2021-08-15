He said he was closely following the security situation and had authorised the use of 5,000 troops to get US staff safely out of the country, as well as Afghans at risk for working alongside them.
Welcome to our live coverage
We will bring you the latest news from Afghanistan, where the Taliban have continued to make significant gains overnight.
In the latest developments:
The capital Kabul is now the only major city left in government hands
On Sunday the Taliban took the key eastern city of Jalalabad without resistance, hours after Mazar-i-Sharif - another major centre - also fell, largely without a fight
The US is activating some 5,000 troops to help get its nationals and Afghans who worked alongside them out of the country. There are reports US embassy staff in Kabul are already being evacuated.
President Joe Biden has released a statement defending his handling of the withdrawal and response to the Taliban advance.
The capital Kabul is now the only major city left in government hands
On Sunday the Taliban took the key eastern city of Jalalabad without resistance, hours after Mazar-i-Sharif - another major centre - also fell, largely without a fight
The US is activating some 5,000 troops to help get its nationals and Afghans who worked alongside them out of the country. There are reports US embassy staff in Kabul are already being evacuated.
President Joe Biden has released a statement defending his handling of the withdrawal and response to the Taliban advance.
Key city of Jalalabad falls
The loss of Jalalabad overnight by the Afghan government means Kabul is the only major city not under Taliban control.
The city is a key eastern location and gives militants control of an important road connecting the country to Pakistan.
Reports from the city suggest it fell without resistance.
A local official told the Reuters agency that “allowing passage to the Taliban was the only way to save civilian lives” and confirmed the governor had surrendered.
"We woke up this morning to the Taliban white flags all over the city. They entered without fighting,” a local resident told AFP.
US begins evacuating embassy - reports
With the capital Kabul now the only major city still under Afghan government control, efforts to evacuate diplomats and international staff appear to be accelerating.
The AP news agency reports that helicopters could be seen shuttling to and from the US embassy on Sunday morning, along with armoured vehicles.
Smoke could also be seen from the destruction of sensitive documents by staff, according to anonymous military officials the AP spoke to.
Biden defends the US response
President Joe Biden released a lengthy statement on Saturday, clarifying his position on the Taliban advance.
He said he was closely following the security situation and had authorised the use of 5,000 troops to get US staff safely out of the country, as well as Afghans at risk for working alongside them.
Mr Biden said he had directed his secretary of state to support Afghan leaders to pursue a political settlement to prevent further bloodshed. The president also added that the US had conveyed to Taliban representatives in Qatar that any action endangering US personnel “will be met with a strong US military response”.
The statement reflected on the last 20 years since the US went into Afghanistan after the 11 September 2001 attacks. Mr Biden said the US had already invested “nearly $1tn”, including training over 300,000 Afghan soldiers and police and providing them with equipment.
“One more year, or five more years, of US military presence would not have made a difference if the Afghan military cannot or will not hold its own country,” he said.
The statement said he felt bound to either follow through with the Trump administration’s deal with the Taliban or ramp up military presence again.
“I was the fourth President to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan - two Republicans, two Democrats. I would not, and will not, pass this war onto a fifth,” he finished.
Welcome to our live coverage
We will bring you the latest news from Afghanistan, where the Taliban have continued to make significant gains overnight.
In the latest developments: