The loss of Jalalabad overnight by the Afghan government means Kabul is the only major city not under Taliban control.

The city is a key eastern location and gives militants control of an important road connecting the country to Pakistan.

Reports from the city suggest it fell without resistance.

A local official told the Reuters agency that “allowing passage to the Taliban was the only way to save civilian lives” and confirmed the governor had surrendered.

"We woke up this morning to the Taliban white flags all over the city. They entered without fighting,” a local resident told AFP.