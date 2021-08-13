displaced in kabul
More Afghan cities fall as Taliban advance

Edited by Alix Kroeger

  1. Why is Kandahar so important?

    Image of mother and children
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The Taliban have captured Afghanistan's second largest city, Kandahar, in a crushing blow for the government.

    It is often said that whoever controls Kandahar controls Afghanistan.

    Kandahar is considered strategically important because of its international airport, its agricultural and industrial output, and its position as one of the country's main trading hubs.

    It is also the heartland of Afghanistan's largest ethnic group, the Pashtuns, and the birthplace of the Taliban - so taking control of the city of 600,000 people is a significant prize for the militants.

  2. Welcome to our live coverage

    We will bring you the latest news and reaction on the Taliban’s rapid advance in Afghanistan.

    In the latest developments:

    • Taliban insurgents have now taken control in the country’s second-largest city of Kandahar - strategically important and a major trading hub
    • The insurgents also seized the nearby city of Lashkar Gah and now control about a third of Afghanistan's provincial capitals after taking Herat and Ghazni on Thursday
    • Tens of thousands of civilians have fled the fighting, seeking safety
    • The Taliban's rapid advance is fuelling fears Afghanistan’s US-backed government could soon fall, as international forces complete their withdrawal after almost 20 years of war
    • The US has said it will send 3,000 troops back into Afghanistan to help evacuate staff from the American embassy. The UK is also deploying 600 troops to provide support to British nationals leaving.
