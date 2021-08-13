Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The Taliban have captured Afghanistan's second largest city, Kandahar, in a crushing blow for the government.

It is often said that whoever controls Kandahar controls Afghanistan.

Kandahar is considered strategically important because of its international airport, its agricultural and industrial output, and its position as one of the country's main trading hubs.

It is also the heartland of Afghanistan's largest ethnic group, the Pashtuns, and the birthplace of the Taliban - so taking control of the city of 600,000 people is a significant prize for the militants.

Read more here.