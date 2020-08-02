A patient is removed from an aged care facility experiencing an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Melbourne, Australia, July 31, 2020
Victoria announces state of disaster to curb virus

Deirdre Finnerty and Joshua Nevett

All times stated are UK

    Hello and welcome to our coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Our teams from around the world are again ready to bring you the latest developments.

    Here is a summary of the latest top stories.

    • As it stands there have been 17.8 million infections and 685,000 deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic globally, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University
    • The Australian state of Victoria has declared a state of disaster and imposed new lockdown rules after a spike in coronavirus cases
    • More than half million coronavirus have been confirmed in South Africa, according to the country's health minister
    • The US Republican Party has barred media from the convention where Donald Trump is expected to be nominated as its presidential election candidate, citing Covid-19 concerns
    • Meanwhile in the US, President Trump has contradicted his top diseases expert Dr Anthony Fauci, arguing his assessment of lockdown measures in the US was “wrong”
    • India has reported more than 50,000 new infections of coronavirus for the third consecutive day
    • Thousands of protesters have gathered in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv to call for the resignation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic
    • In the UK, teachers and parents have asked for "greater clarity" on the reopening of schools amid a rise in coronavirus cases, a union has said
