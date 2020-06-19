It's back to zero new virus cases for New Zealand today - days after two women who travelled from the UK were found positive, ending a previous 24-day clean streak.

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said 6,273 tests had been carried out across the country on Thursday in response to those cases but none were positive.

However a man in his 60s who was in an isolation facility after arriving from overseas had yesterday been found positive. All arrivals in New Zealand are required to quarantine for 14 days.

The three cases are the only active virus cases in the country - and bring the total number of confirmed cases to 1,507.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had earlier this week slammed the "unacceptable failure of the system", after finding out about the country's two new cases. They had been given permission to leave quarantine early for family reasons but then travelled across the country before falling ill.

"It should not have happened and it cannot be repeated," she said.