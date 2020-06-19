It's back to zero new virus cases for New Zealand today - days after two women who travelled from the UK were found positive, ending a previous 24-day clean streak.
Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said 6,273 tests had been carried out across the country on Thursday in response to those cases but none were positive.
However a man in his 60s who was in an isolation facility after arriving from overseas had yesterday been found positive. All arrivals in New Zealand are required to quarantine for 14 days.
The three cases are the only active virus cases in the country - and bring the total number of confirmed cases to 1,507.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had earlier this week slammed the "unacceptable failure of the system", after finding out about the country's two new cases. They had been given permission to leave quarantine early for family reasons but then travelled across the country before falling ill.
"It should not have happened and it cannot be repeated," she said.
WHO hopes for millions of vaccine doses soon
The World Health Organization (WHO) hopes that hundreds of Covid-19 vaccine doses could be produced by the end of the year and be targeted at those most vulnerable to the virus.
There is no vaccine yet, but WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said experts worldwide were working on more than 200 possibilities. Around 10 potential vaccines are currently undergoing human trials.
"I'm hopeful, I'm optimistic," she explained.
"But vaccine development is a complex undertaking, it comes with a lot of uncertainty The good thing is, we have many vaccines and platforms so even if the first one fails, or the second ones fails, we shouldn't lose hope, we shouldn't give up."
"If we're very lucky, there will be one or two successful candidates before the end of this year," she said. The priority receipients would probably be frontline workers such as medics,
those vulnerable because of age or illness and
those who are in high-transmission settings like care homes or prisons.
Fauci says no need for more lockdowns
US top coronavirus expert Dr Anthony Fauci has said there is no need for more widespread lockdowns, despite the country's infection rate remaining high.
"I don't think we're going to be talking about going back to lockdown," he told news agency AFP. "I think we're going to be talking about trying to better control those areas of the country that seem to be having a surge of cases."
While the former US epicentre in New York appears to have controlled the outbreak, infection rates are still rising in other states.
Dr Fauci said there should be a localised approach to reopening the country, so that areas where there's no new cases could reopen schools, while other parts of the country should wait.
The White House adviser on the pandemic also said he was optimistic there would be a vaccine soon, describing early trial results as "encouraging".
Welcome back
Hello, and welcome back to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. As ever, we'll be bringing you the latest developments across the world throughout the day, with analysis from our correspondents and other experts, links to our stories about the coronavirus and information about how you can protect yourself and each other.
The main developments today:
The top US health expert Dr Anthony Fauci has said the US does not need to enforce more lockdowns to contain the virus
Singapore moves into "phase 2" of its partial lockdown on Friday, with shops opening and gatherings of up to five people allowed
Widespread testing has found no further cases in New Zealand after two people tested positive this week
A study in Great Britain finds that among people admitted to hospital with Covid-19, South Asian people are most likely to die
Johns Hopkins University's latest count says there have been almost 8.5m cases worldwide and more than 453,000 people with coronavirus have died.
