The Chinese province of Hubei - excluding the capital of Wuhan - reported no new cases of the virus over 24 hours.

This is the first time the province has reported no new infections - as attention in the country has turned to potential infections arriving from overseas.

Wuhan - the city where the virus first emerged - reported 126 new cases on Thursday.

But a Chinese government expert says the number of new infections in Wuhan may drop to zero by the end of this month - though it's not clear how accurate this statement might be.

There are currently over 80,000 coronavirus cases in China.