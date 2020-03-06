The Chinese province of Hubei - excluding the capital of Wuhan - reported no new cases of the virus over 24 hours.
This is the first time the province has reported no new infections - as attention in the country has turned to potential infections arriving from overseas.
Wuhan - the city where the virus first emerged - reported 126 new cases on Thursday.
But a Chinese government expert says the number of new infections in Wuhan may drop to zero by the end of this month - though it's not clear how accurate this statement might be.
There are currently over 80,000 coronavirus cases in China.
New Zealand man with virus attended concert
A man in New Zealand who has tested positive for the virus had earlier attended a rock concert - which was packed full with thousands of people.
The man in his 30s, who is the partner of a woman who was confirmed to have the virus, attended the Tool concert at Spark Arena in Auckland on 28 Feb.
The country's director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the man was in the general admission standing area, encouraging those who had been in the same area to "be aware of symptoms".
Qantas to cut more flights
Australian airline Qantas on Friday said it would cut more flights as a result of dropping demand.
The cuts include routes to Tokyo, Sapporo, Osaka, Hong Kong and Auckland.
The airline sad that "further changes are expected".
With the virus spreading rapidly in Asia, Europe and the US, international tourist bookings to Australia plunged by 56% over the last
month, according to the country's tourism minister Simon Birmingham.
Australia itself has 60 confirmed cases.
BreakingFirst case in secluded Bhutan
The patient is a 76-year-old man from the US, who travelled to Bhutan as a tourist, said the Prime Minister's Office of Bhutan in a statement on Facebook.
He left Washington DC on 18 February and together with his partner toured India from 21 February to 1 March - before heading to Bhutan on 2 March.
He did not show any signs of fever upon arriving in Bhutan, but days later was found to have a fever, sore throat, cough and shortness of breath.
The US man, who suffers from chronic hyptertension, has now been isolated and is on oxygen support.
Bhutan is now working to trace all those who might have come into contact with him.
US admits they don't have enough test kits
The US has admitted that they don't have enough coronavirus test kits, as the number of cases in the country continues to grow.
Vice-President Mike Pence said they would not be able to meet the target of delivering one million test kits this week. He added the kits would be available by the end of next week.
It comes as US President Trump admitted that the virus "might have an impact" on the economy, but added that everything was "going to work out".
Twelve people in the US have died from the virus - all but one of the victims were from the US state of Washington.
First school closure in Australia
Australia has announced its first
school closure after a 16-year-old student tested
positive for the virus.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison also warned that the public bill for treating patients could be more than A$1 billion ($661 million).
Australia has recorded 60 cases of the new virus, while two
elderly people have died.
'They act like everyone has the plague'
Passengers
on the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of San Francisco remain stuck
onboard.
The
national coast guard has flown coronavirus test kits onto the ship by
helicopter. There are around 35 people
with flu-like symptoms on board and until they have all tested negative, no one will be allowed to disembark.
"I
can't get over how the news is sensationalizing our ship,"
one passenger told news agency AFP.
"There were two cases on the previous
cruise and they act like everybody
on board has the plague."
Welcome to today's coverage
Hello and welcome to today's rolling coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.
Here's a quick glance at some of the major developments that have unfolded over the past few hours:
More coronavirus cases in China have been brought in from other virus-hit countries. Of the country's 17 new cases outside Hubei on Thursday - 16 were imported in
Australia has now ordered its first school closure, after a 16-year-old student tested positive
South Korea have confirmed 518 more cases, bringing the total number of cases to 6,284. Some 43 people have died
Saudi Arabia has re-opened two of the most holy religious sites in Islam - they were previously closed for cleaning
Thousands of passengers on a cruise ship still remain quarantined off the coast of the US state of San Francisco. Helicopters have dropped in testing kits
The UK has reported its first death - a woman in her 70s with underlying health problems
