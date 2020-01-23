EPA Copyright: EPA A woman walks in Beijing's Ritan Park past lanterns set up ahead of Chinese New Year Image caption: A woman walks in Beijing's Ritan Park past lanterns set up ahead of Chinese New Year

The Beijing Daily newspaper reports that Beijing has cancelled large-scale events including some Chinese New Year celebrations as a precaution against the virus spreading.

The cancelled events include many temple fairs, visits to which are a popular new year activity.

What happens at Chinese New Year?

This virus couldn’t have emerged at a worse time for Chinese people. The lunar new year - the biggest holiday of the year - is this weekend.

That’s when people across China, as in all countries that mark the lunar calendar, get together with their families for reunion dinners and celebrations.

In China alone, hundreds of millions of people travel often vast distances to get home. For many it’s their only break in the year and the only time to see their loved ones.

That makes for the world's biggest annual human migration - before the coronavirus outbreak some 440 million rail journeys were expected to be made and nearly 80 million people were expected to take flights.

For those in Wuhan, spending the holiday cooped up at home instead, and worrying about the virus, will be a miserable experience for many, many people.