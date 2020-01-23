The mayor of Wuhan has acknowledged that officials were too slow to control the disease.
Zhou Xianwang said the authorities didn't fully understand the danger of the virus -- or how quickly it would spread.
The mayor has been criticised by some residents of Wuhan - a major transport hub - who say he should have acted quicker.
'This virus couldn’t have emerged at a worse time'
Anna Jones
BBC News, Singapore
The Beijing Daily newspaper reports that Beijing has cancelled large-scale events including some Chinese New Year celebrations as a precaution against the virus spreading.
The cancelled events include many temple fairs, visits to which are a popular new year activity.
What happens at Chinese New Year?
This virus couldn’t have emerged at a worse time for Chinese people. The lunar
new year - the biggest holiday of the year - is this weekend.
That’s when
people across China, as in all countries that mark the lunar calendar, get
together with their families for reunion dinners and celebrations.
In China
alone, hundreds of millions of people travel often vast distances to get home. For many
it’s their only break in the year and the only time to see their loved ones.
That makes for the world's biggest annual human migration - before the coronavirus outbreak some 440 million rail journeys were expected to be made and nearly 80 million people were expected to take flights.
For those in Wuhan, spending the holiday cooped up at home instead, and worrying about the
virus, will be a miserable experience for many, many people.
Wuhan still calm - for now
Grace Tsoi
BBC World Service, Hong Kong
I’ve been
trying to look for people in Wuhan to talk about how life is like after the
city was put into a lockdown, but many are not willing to speak on record for
fear of possible repercussions.
The city is quiet – also partly because the Chinese New Year is coming this
Saturday. Wuhan is a major transportation hub and home to many universities.
People are worried about the spread of the disease, but things
are still calm for now.
Some of the people told me they were going to stay home during the Chinese New
Year holiday, instead of visiting relatives, to minimise contact with
others.
Most are wearing face masks now, which didn’t happen before – and some are blaming the government for not revealing the severity of the outbreak. One told me only pharmacies and supermarkets are still open.
But hospitals are full and patients need to wait for four to five hours just to see doctors, even when they display respiratory symptoms.
Where have cases been detected?
There have been cases in several Chinese cities and also in other countries including Thailand and the US.
'Unprecedented in public health history'
"The lockdown of 11 million people is unprecedented in public health history," an official from the World Health Organisation told Reuters news agency.
Gauden Galea, a representative of the organisation in Beijing, added that "it is certainly not a recommendation
the WHO has made," the news agency said.
But the dramatic move shows "the commitment to contain the epidemic", he said.
The WHO, meanwhile, is considering whether or not to declare a global emergency over the outbreak, though it opted not to do so on Wednesday.
'I wasn't sure I could get out of Wuhan'
Briton Thomas Crosby has told the BBC he was surprised there wasn't more screening as he travelled from Wuhan to London.
Authorities in Wuhan have since suspended all public transport into and out of the city.
What's coming out of Wuhan?
Residents in Wuhan are feeling the stress of the outbreak.
"We are feeling as though it is the end of the world," AFP quoted one local as saying. "We really need everyone's help."
One taxi driver working the streets told the news agency: "It's very dangerous to be outside at this moment but we need to earn money" – and that drivers had tripled their usual fares.
Some news organisations have pulled their teams from Wuhan. CBS News left just before the lockdown began last night – but their reporter said that almost every person in the airport was masked with whatever they could find to protect themselves.
Officials are using special cameras at the airport to check passengers' body temperatures – and if they did get to leave, were screened again upon arrival in places like Beijing and Hong Kong.
Third city shuts train stations
Another city, Ezhou - a city of a million people across the Yangtze river from Huanggang - said on
Thursday it had shut its train stations.
What do we know about Huanggang?
Huanggang is the second city to have major restrictions placed on it as authorities try to halt the spread of the newly-discovered virus.
With a population of more than seven million people, it's a major population centre - London, for example, has about eight million residents.
It's situated about 70km from Wuhan, the first city to be put on lockdown. Reuters reports there have been 12 cases there up to the end of Monday.
For residents of Huanggang, the bus and train networks will be closed at the end of Thursday, local time (five hours from now).
Citizens have been asked not to leave by other means, either.
And in the city itself, normal life is set to be disrupted, as public spaces like cinemas and cafes will be shut.
Wuhan doctor: 'I'm scared'
A doctor at a hospital in the city spoke to the BBC
The virus is now spreading at an alarming rate. The hospitals have been flooding with thousands of patients, who wait hours to see a doctor - you can imagine their panic.
Normally Wuhan is a great place to live and we are proud of our work - specialists here have developed a guide for coronavirus diagnosis and treatment. But I am scared because this is a new virus and the figures are worrying.
Two days ago we were told not to go to work because of the risk of contamination. If we leave our home on the hospital campus, we are required to wear masks.
We don't want to take our two-year-old son outside. He's sleeping now, and we are trying to protect him as much as possible - hand-washing, airing the apartment, avoiding contact with people. Outside I can barely see anyone on the streets. We have been told to avoid gathering.
I went to the supermarket to buy food, but there was nothing left - no vegetables or biscuits. Some Lunar New Year celebrations are cancelled. People had bought tickets to go home for Lunar New Year but they can't go now. Everyone is stuck here and can't leave.
How the virus has spread
In a little more than three weeks, we have gone from the first case reported to seeing two major cities going into lockdown. Here's how we got to this point.
31 December: China alerts the World Health Organisation about a spate of pneumonia-like cases in Wuhan
1 January: The seafood/animal market believed to be at the centre of the outbreak is closed
9 January: WHO says the infection is caused by a new type of coronavirus
11 January: First death confirmed
13 January: Virus spreads abroad, with a suspected case in Thailand
20 January: Outbreak spreads to Beijing, Shenzhen and Shanghai; Chinese officials confirm human-to-human transmission
21 January: US authorities announce the first case in North America - a man who had visited Wuhan
22 January: Death toll climbs to 17, with more than 500 cases confirmed
23 January: Wuhan, population 11 million, goes into lockdown. Authorities announce similar measures in the nearby city of Huanggang from midnight local time
Second city to go on lockdown
As news breaks of China's coronavirus spreading to other cities, we're going to bring you live coverage of developments over the next few hours.
Chinese authorities had already locked down nine million people in the city of Wuhan, the suspected origin of the virus, but now the city of Huanggang will join it in a few hours.
Live Reporting
By David Molloy, Tom Spender and Roland Hughes
All times stated are UK
How the virus has spread
In a little more than three weeks, we have gone from the first case reported to seeing two major cities going into lockdown. Here's how we got to this point.
