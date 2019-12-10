"Because of the risk involved, getting them off the island as quick as we can and into a place of safety...of course that meant that those two or three pilots who went in there - into an active volcano - and loaded those people on board and flew them out are the guys that saved the day for the ones that did survive.
"They were landing right in the crater itself and the two pilots at the real start of it had to get out of their machines and walk around and search for survivors and then load them into their helicopters - some of these people were critically injured."
Three of those missing are reported to be a family from
Adelaide, Australia.
Lisa Hosking, 48, her partner Gavin Dallow, 53, and daughter
Zoe Hosking, 15, were on the Ovation of the Seas ship before the
eruption, relatives told Australian media.
“We had the phone with us all last night,” Mr
Dallow’s father, Brian, told the Adelaide Advertiser. “We don’t know anything,
we haven’t heard anything.”
Zoe’s school in Adelaide, St Aloysius
College, said its “thoughts and prayers” were with the family.
“We know that you share our sadness at this time,” said
principal Paddy McEvoy. “We turn to our loving God
to give us strength and courage in the days ahead.”
People leave tributes at the port in Whakatane
Well-wishers have left tributes to the dead at the port in Whakatane, a boat ride from White Island:
Who are the victims?
The Red Cross has put out a list of the missing. It includes people from as far as the Philippines, Portugal, China and the US. The full list is available here.
'Like Chernobyl'
One paramedic, who was part of a helicopter rescue team sent to the island after the eruption, said the scene that lay in front of him looked like something from Chernobyl.
"It was like the Chernobyl [TV] series, everything was just blanketed in ash. You can only imagine what is was like for the people there at the time," said Russell Clarke.
"They had nowhere to go and [it must have been] absolutely terrible."
'I fear worse news to come' - Australian PM
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said that he
believes 11 of 13 people missing are Australians.
At least three are feared to be dead, he told reporters in
Sydney on Tuesday.
"I fear there is
worse news to come over the course of perhaps today or over the next few
days," he said.
"This
is a terrible tragedy, a time of great innocence and joy interrupted by the
horror of that eruption."
He thanked the cruise ship operator, Royal
Caribbean, for helping to identify missing passengers.
'Plumes of smoke and ash still visible'
Shaimaa Khalil
BBC News, Whakatane
This morning was quiet and calm on Whakatane wharf, very different from the chaos and shock when the volcano erupted on White
Island only a boat ride away.
Plumes of smoke and ash can still be seen in the
distance. It's one of New Zealand’s most active volcanoes and this is what is preventing rescuers from going in. This is
very much a recovery mission not a rescue operation. This volcano is now deemed unsafe for rescue teams to operate. But with no sign of life on the island, the assumption is that whoever is left there has not survived.
In Whakatane itself, some
families have gathered near the harbour to support those whose loved ones
have been severely injured and those who are still waiting and fearing the
worst.
The
question is - with a recently raised alert and warnings about its activity and
unpredictability - why was it deemed safe for tourists to get that close such
an explosive area?
Privately-owned island is always active
The privately-owned White Island, or Whakaari, has
long been a popular destination for day tours and scenic flights. It’s been
called a "living, breathing,
geological giant" - it is one of
the biggest volcanoes in New Zealand with most of it resting underwater. What we see above sea level is merely the tip
of the crater.
The BBC spoke to volcanologists in the
immediate aftermath of the eruption:
Jan Lindsay, from
the University of Auckland, said White Island was "persistently active in
the sense that it has a very active hydrothermal system". Rather
than having lots of eruptions involving magma, she said this meant it had periodic ash explosions and had lakes "churning over with gases".
Ben Kennedy from the University of Canterbury
said: “There are minerals crystallising deeper down and creating blockages -
that allows pressure to build, and the volcano needs to periodically clear its
throat."
Live Reporting
By Yvette Tan, Samanthi Dissanayake and Owen Amos
All times stated are UK
The view from a rescue helicopter
Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust has released this photo from a rescue helicopter heading toward the White Island volcano today:
Missing guide came into work on day off
A close relative of Tipene Maangi - a tour guide believed to have been on White Island when the volcano erupted - said he wasn't supposed to be at work on Monday.
Anihera Paku said Maangi, who only started his job earlier in September, was called in to pick up extra shifts.
Ms Paku said the family was "heartbroken".
"He's a really good people person, you could be having a really bad day and here comes Tipene and his cheeky remarks to brighten your day," she told news site Newshub.
"He would have been helping others before he thought about himself."
Waikato hospital 'beds full' after volcano
Waikato hospital in the central town of Hamilton says it is full, as it cares for patients from the White Island volcano.
Patients have been sent to hospitals across New Zealand to cope with the influx of injuries. It is believed that some patients are still in a critical condition.
All flags flying at half mast
All police stations in the state of Western Australia will today fly their flags at half-mast in honour of the White Island victims, many of whom are feared to be Australian.
Local tour guide killed by eruption
The first victim to be been named in local media has been identified as tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman.
Former Whakatāne mayor Tony Bonne told Radio New Zealand that he was an experienced guide.
"He was a diver; he loved his fishing; he loved life and he'd been a guide for White Island Tours for a number of years," Mr Bonne said.
Attention turns to the victims
After the drama and horror of the sudden eruption yesterday, attention is now turning firmly to the victims of the disaster – as well as recovery.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told parliament: “I say to those who have lost and grieved – you are forever linked to our nation and we will hold you close.”
Earlier, talking to reporters, she confirmed that there were “no signs of life” on the island and the focus was very much on recovery rather than rescue now.
With the numbers being provided by officials, this means that 13 are now feared dead – that’s five who have been confirmed and eight more still unaccounted for.
Welcome to our live coverage
With 13 feared dead and many more injured, information about who was caught up in Monday's sudden eruption and stories of both horror and heroism are beginning to emerge. So what's the story so far?