Details emerge of the people hit by eruption

By Yvette Tan, Samanthi Dissanayake and Owen Amos

All times stated are UK

  1. The view from a rescue helicopter

    Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust has released this photo from a rescue helicopter heading toward the White Island volcano today:

    Copyright: AFP / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

  2. Missing guide came into work on day off

    A close relative of Tipene Maangi - a tour guide believed to have been on White Island when the volcano erupted - said he wasn't supposed to be at work on Monday.

    Anihera Paku said Maangi, who only started his job earlier in September, was called in to pick up extra shifts.

    Ms Paku said the family was "heartbroken".

    "He's a really good people person, you could be having a really bad day and here comes Tipene and his cheeky remarks to brighten your day," she told news site Newshub.

    "He would have been helping others before he thought about himself."

  3. Waikato hospital 'beds full' after volcano

    Waikato hospital in the central town of Hamilton says it is full, as it cares for patients from the White Island volcano.

    Patients have been sent to hospitals across New Zealand to cope with the influx of injuries. It is believed that some patients are still in a critical condition.

  4. All flags flying at half mast

    All police stations in the state of Western Australia will today fly their flags at half-mast in honour of the White Island victims, many of whom are feared to be Australian.

  5. 'They were landing right in the crater itself'

    Pilot John Funnell helped communicate with other helicopter pilots who flew into the area to help those caught up in the eruption. He has given a vivid account to Radio New Zealand about the bravery of the pilots involved.

    "Because of the risk involved, getting them off the island as quick as we can and into a place of safety...of course that meant that those two or three pilots who went in there - into an active volcano - and loaded those people on board and flew them out are the guys that saved the day for the ones that did survive.

    "They were landing right in the crater itself and the two pilots at the real start of it had to get out of their machines and walk around and search for survivors and then load them into their helicopters - some of these people were critically injured."

    You can also listen to the interview here.

    Helicopter arriving at Whaktane airport
    Copyright: Getty Images

  6. Fears for Australian family of three

    Three of those missing are reported to be a family from Adelaide, Australia.

    Lisa Hosking, 48, her partner Gavin Dallow, 53, and daughter Zoe Hosking, 15, were on the Ovation of the Seas ship before the eruption, relatives told Australian media.

    “We had the phone with us all last night,” Mr Dallow’s father, Brian, told the Adelaide Advertiser. “We don’t know anything, we haven’t heard anything.”

    Zoe’s school in Adelaide, St Aloysius College, said its “thoughts and prayers” were with the family.

    “We know that you share our sadness at this time,” said principal Paddy McEvoy. “We turn to our loving God to give us strength and courage in the days ahead.”

    Gavin Dallow and Lisa Hosking
    Copyright: Rotary Adelaide
    Image caption: Gavin Dallow and Lisa Hosking

  7. People leave tributes at the port in Whakatane

    Well-wishers have left tributes to the dead at the port in Whakatane, a boat ride from White Island:

    Man leaving flowers
    Copyright: EPA
    Woman leaving flowers
    Copyright: EPA

  8. Who are the victims?

    The Red Cross has put out a list of the missing. It includes people from as far as the Philippines, Portugal, China and the US. The full list is available here.

  9. 'Like Chernobyl'

    One paramedic, who was part of a helicopter rescue team sent to the island after the eruption, said the scene that lay in front of him looked like something from Chernobyl.

    "It was like the Chernobyl [TV] series, everything was just blanketed in ash. You can only imagine what is was like for the people there at the time," said Russell Clarke.

    "They had nowhere to go and [it must have been] absolutely terrible."

    The wreckage of a helicopter amid ash
    Copyright: AFP

  10. 'I fear worse news to come' - Australian PM

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said that he believes 11 of 13 people missing are Australians.

    At least three are feared to be dead, he told reporters in Sydney on Tuesday.

    "I fear there is worse news to come over the course of perhaps today or over the next few days," he said.

    "This is a terrible tragedy, a time of great innocence and joy interrupted by the horror of that eruption."

    He thanked the cruise ship operator, Royal Caribbean, for helping to identify missing passengers.

    Australian PM Scott Morrison and Foreign Minister Marise Payne speak at a press conference on Tuesday
    Copyright: EPA
    Image caption: Australian PM Scott Morrison and Foreign Minister Marise Payne speak on Tuesday

  11. 'Plumes of smoke and ash still visible'

    Shaimaa Khalil

    BBC News, Whakatane

    This morning was quiet and calm on Whakatane wharf, very different from the chaos and shock when the volcano erupted on White Island only a boat ride away.

    Plumes of smoke and ash can still be seen in the distance. It's one of New Zealand’s most active volcanoes and this is what is preventing rescuers from going in. This is very much a recovery mission not a rescue operation. This volcano is now deemed unsafe for rescue teams to operate. But with no sign of life on the island, the assumption is that whoever is left there has not survived.

    In Whakatane itself, some families have gathered near the harbour to support those whose loved ones have been severely injured and those who are still waiting and fearing the worst.

    The question is - with a recently raised alert and warnings about its activity and unpredictability - why was it deemed safe for tourists to get that close such an explosive area?

    Black flags on boats
    Copyright: Getty Images

  12. Privately-owned island is always active

    The privately-owned White Island, or Whakaari, has long been a popular destination for day tours and scenic flights. It’s been called a "living, breathing, geological giant" - it is one of the biggest volcanoes in New Zealand with most of it resting underwater. What we see above sea level is merely the tip of the crater.

    The BBC spoke to volcanologists in the immediate aftermath of the eruption:

    • Jan Lindsay, from the University of Auckland, said White Island was "persistently active in the sense that it has a very active hydrothermal system". Rather than having lots of eruptions involving magma, she said this meant it had periodic ash explosions and had lakes "churning over with gases".
    • Ben Kennedy from the University of Canterbury said: “There are minerals crystallising deeper down and creating blockages - that allows pressure to build, and the volcano needs to periodically clear its throat."

    You can read more of their comments here.

    Satellite image of island (date unknown)
    Copyright: EPA

  13. Local tour guide killed by eruption

    The first victim to be been named in local media has been identified as tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman.

    Former Whakatāne mayor Tony Bonne told Radio New Zealand that he was an experienced guide.

    "He was a diver; he loved his fishing; he loved life and he'd been a guide for White Island Tours for a number of years," Mr Bonne said.

    Woman mourning in NZA
    Copyright: EPA

  14. Attention turns to the victims

    After the drama and horror of the sudden eruption yesterday, attention is now turning firmly to the victims of the disaster – as well as recovery.

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told parliament: “I say to those who have lost and grieved – you are forever linked to our nation and we will hold you close.”

    Earlier, talking to reporters, she confirmed that there were “no signs of life” on the island and the focus was very much on recovery rather than rescue now.

    With the numbers being provided by officials, this means that 13 are now feared dead – that’s five who have been confirmed and eight more still unaccounted for.

  15. Welcome to our live coverage

    With 13 feared dead and many more injured, information about who was caught up in Monday's sudden eruption and stories of both horror and heroism are beginning to emerge. So what's the story so far?

    • At around 2pm local time Monday the White Island volcano let out an eruption while tourists were still within the crater
    • Five people have been confirmed dead and eight are still unaccounted for
    • PM Jacinda Ardern has said that 47 people from a number of countries including, New Zealand, Australia, the US, UK, China and Malaysia, were on the island when it erupted
    • Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said that he believes 11 of the 13 feared dead are Australian citizens
    • The first victim named was local tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman
    • The island is still too dangerous for any serious recovery efforts and scientists have said there is a 50% chance of another eruption in the next 24 hours.
