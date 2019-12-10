A close relative of Tipene Maangi - a tour guide believed to have been on White Island when the volcano erupted - said he wasn't supposed to be at work on Monday.

Anihera Paku said Maangi, who only started his job earlier in September, was called in to pick up extra shifts.

Ms Paku said the family was "heartbroken".

"He's a really good people person, you could be having a really bad day and here comes Tipene and his cheeky remarks to brighten your day," she told news site Newshub.

"He would have been helping others before he thought about himself."