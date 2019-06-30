US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong-un
Trump and Kim to meet shortly at the DMZ

  1. President Trump and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in have confirmed the two leaders will meet
  2. They will have a symbolic "handshake for peace" inside the Panmunjom peace zone, says Mr Moon
  3. Mr Trump issued an invitation to Mr Kim in an apparently spontaneous tweet on Saturday
  4. No sitting US president has been inside the heavily fortified border zone, the DMZ

By Anna Jones

All times stated are UK

  1. Live coverage - historic handshake

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of events in South Korea today, where Donald Trump is about to become the first sitting US president to go into the DMZ – the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea - and meet North Korea's Kim Jong-un for the third time.

