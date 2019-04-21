Attacks on Sri Lanka churches and hotels

An eyewitness speaking to BBC Sinhala's Azzam Ameen describes running into the church after hearing an explosion and seeing bodies lying on the floor.

"We heard the blasts around 8.45am. People came running out, shouting that others had died. We ran into the church and saw the bodies and we covered them with plastic. The police arrived after that and cleared everyone from the area," the man, who identified himself only as Kamal said.

He said that there were around 500 to 600 people inside the church - one of Sri Lanka's most historic - for Easter service.