Attacks on Sri Lanka churches and hotels
- At least six blasts have hit hotels and churches across Sri Lanka with at least 100 reported dead and many more injured
- The five-star Shangri La, Kingsbury and Cinnamon Grand hotels in the heart of Colombo were targeted
- Congregations were taking part in Easter Sunday services at the churches when the blasts hit
- The death toll could rise significantly as hospitals report casualty figures
By Ayeshea Perera, Samanthi Dissanayake and Emma Thelwell
All times stated are UK
'We ran inside and saw bodies inside the church'
An eyewitness speaking to BBC Sinhala's Azzam Ameen describes running into the church after hearing an explosion and seeing bodies lying on the floor.
"We heard the blasts around 8.45am. People came running out, shouting that others had died. We ran into the church and saw the bodies and we covered them with plastic. The police arrived after that and cleared everyone from the area," the man, who identified himself only as Kamal said.
He said that there were around 500 to 600 people inside the church - one of Sri Lanka's most historic - for Easter service.
Calls for public to donate blood
As the toll keeps rising, the National Blood Transfusion Service has put out an appeal for the public to donate blood.
BreakingAt least 100 killed in Sri Lanka attacks
At least 100 people are confirmed to have been killed in the blasts to hit across Sri Lanka. Some reports suggest the toll is likely to rise even further
'Prime Minister chairing emergency meeting'
The Sri Lankan cabinet is in an emergency meeting chaired by the prime minister.
"At least 26 dead bodies are inside Kochchikade Church according to the Police, We are shocked, PM is chairing an emergency meeting" minister Mano Ganeshan told reporters after visiting the St Anthony's church in Colombo.
Church puts appeal out on Facebook
St Sebastian's Church, Katuwapitiya in the town of Negombo, just north of Colombo put out an appeal on its Facebook page with pictures of damage to the building: "Please come and help if your family members are there", the appeal simply says.
The port city of Negombo has a large Catholic population - approximately 65% .
Sri Lanka president appeals for calm
Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena addressed the nation and appealed for calm in the wake of the attacks.
He has assured the people that "all security personnel" have been deployed to prevent further attacks and find out who is responsible for the serial blasts.
Death toll at 50 and rising
The death toll from the blasts has been put at about 50 by police sources, with reports it could rise further as hospitals report their casualty figures.
Churches and hotels targeted in Sri Lanka
This is the start of our live coverage of the blasts to have hit churches and hotels across Sri Lanka.
Four churches across the country, including the historic St Anthony's church in Colombo, have been attacked.
Three hotels in central Colombo were also hit by blasts. Stay tuned as we bring you more details and updates.