Live
New Zealand mosque shooting
Summary
- At least one armed man opened fire at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand
- Police have warned the public to stay indoors saying there is an active shooter at large
- Witnesses tell local media several people were injured inside the mosque
- All Christchurch schools are on lockdown and media reports say armed police are clearing buildings
Live Reporting
By Anna Jones and Andreas Illmer
All times stated are UK
PM: This is not who we are
"I would describe it as an unprecedented act of violence. An act that has absolutely no place in New Zealand. This is not who we are."
She says the victims of the attack should be safe in New Zealand. "This is their home."
PM: 'One of New Zealand's darkest days'
Ms Ardern says police are still dealing with an evolving situation.
"It I can tell you now this is and will be one of New Zealand's darkest days."
She confirms that one person is in custody.
BreakingNZ PM Jacinda Ardern is speaking
"Whilst I cannot give any confirmation on fatalities and casualties I can say this is one of New Zealand's darkest days. This is an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence."
PM: Migrants have made NZ their home
"Migrants and refugees have chosen to make New Zealand their home and it is their home. For the person who perpetuated this violence it is not."
PM: Shooter has 'no place in the country'
New Zealand's PM Jacinda Ardern says this is an unprecedented act in the country.
The person who has perpetuated this violence has "no place in this country".
Do not attend mosques 'anywhere in New Zealand'
New Zealand's police commisioner has asked 'anyone that was thinking of going to a mosque anywhere in New Zealand today not to go".
"Close your doors until you hear from us again."
BreakingFatalities at two mosques - police
Pollice Commissioner Mike Bush says the fatalities are at two locations - the mosque in Dean Avenue and Linwood Avenue.
"We are unsure if there are any other locations outside of that area that are under threat."
BreakingPolice declare 'multiple fatalities'
New Zealand Police commisioner Mike Bush has posted a statement on Facebook. He says police are dealing with a "very serious and tragic series of events".
'We're shattered'
The former president of the Muslim Federation, Hazim Arafeh is cited by Radio New Zealand as saying he was devastated by what happened.
"I don't think there's anything worse in New Zealand history, we're devastated, we're shattered."
Injured rushed to hospital
People removed from Linwood Ave mosque
Reports of second incident
There are reports that a second mosque, in the suburb of Linwood, has also been evacuated.
Images of injured at hospital
Images are emerging of emergency workers transporting injured people to hospital. There's still no official word on the casualties.
Gunman 'aimed at people getting shoes'
Radio New Zealand has this eyewitness report from the former president of the mosque. The details are unconfirmed.
Christchurch mayor: 'Everyone is shocked'
Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel said: "I would have never have expected anything like this would have happened in Christchurch, I would have never like this to happen in New Zealand."
"I am getting messages from around the country, and from around the world. I know that everyone is shocked".
She also urged people to avoid the area.
Hospitals make room for injured
According to local media, the emergency department of Christchurch hospital has been cleared out to make room to treat the injured. Stuff.co.nz reports that staff were expecting up to 50 injured.
Where did it happen?
The incident took place at the Al Noor mosque on Dean Avenue. It faces Hagley Park, a large open space east of downtown Christchurch.
Cricketers among hundreds in mosque
Witnesses say about 300 people were inside the Al Noor mosque at the time of the shooting, taking part in Friday prayers. Among them were the Bangladesh national cricket team, in New Zealand for a test match. Team member Tariq Iqbal Khan tweeted this:
Police clear the area
Police have warned people to avoid the area and all schools in the city have been placed on lockdown, police commissioner Mike Bush said. Media reports say armed police are clearing buildings in the vicinity.
Officers also cleared Cathedral Square, where thousands of children were holding a rally for action on climate change, say New Zealand media.
Police warn of 'active shooter'
Police have warned the public that a gunman is still active.