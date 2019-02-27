India-Pakistan tension escalates as 'jets shot down'

In a statement, Pakistan's foreign ministry said the country's air forces "undertook strikes across Line of Control from within Pakistani airspace".

"This was not a retaliation to continued Indian belligerence. Pakistan has therefore, taken strikes at non military target, avoiding human loss and collateral damage. Sole purpose being to demonstrate our right, will and capability for self-defence.

"We have no intention of escalation, but are fully prepared to do so if forced into that paradigm," the statement said.