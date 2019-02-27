Live
India-Pakistan tension escalates as 'jets shot down'
Summary
- Pakistan says it has shot down two Indian jets in its airspace in Kashmir
- One Indian pilot has been seized on the ground, Islamabad says
- India media reports say a Pakistani jet that violated Indian airspace was also shot down
- On Tuesday, India targeted militants in Pakistan with air strikes
- The strikes followed a militant-claimed attack on 14 February that killed Indian troops
- The neighbours have fought two wars and a limited conflict over Kashmir
Live Reporting
By Andreas Illmer, Yaroslav Lukov and Kevin Ponniah
All times stated are UK
Pakistan airspace 'shut down'
We are hearing that Pakistani airspace has been shutdown for commercial airlines.
A senior Civilian Aviation Authority official told BBC Urdu that planes in the air have been told to divert to the city of Karachi or return to their point of departure.
'No intention to escalate' - Pakistan's statement
In a statement, Pakistan's foreign ministry said the country's air forces "undertook strikes across Line of Control from within Pakistani airspace".
"This was not a retaliation to continued Indian belligerence. Pakistan has therefore, taken strikes at non military target, avoiding human loss and collateral damage. Sole purpose being to demonstrate our right, will and capability for self-defence.
"We have no intention of escalation, but are fully prepared to do so if forced into that paradigm," the statement said.
We are starting live coverage after a major escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan.
Pakistan has said it has shot down two Indian fighter jets in its territory and captured an Indian pilot.
India has not confirmed this.
Today's events follow nearly two weeks of growing tension, after a militant attack killed more than 40 Indian troops in disputed Kashmir on 14 February.