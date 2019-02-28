Kim and Trump seek Hanoi breakthrough
Summary
- US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong-un are meeting for the second time
- They're following up on their historic meeting last year in Singapore, which delivered a vague but optimistic agreement
- The main topic of discussion is whether North Korea will ever agree to give up its nuclear weapons
- They may also discuss bringing a formal end to the Korean war, or reducing sanctions on North Korea
- The summit is taking place over two days in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi
- It kicked off on Wednesday when the leaders held a quick one-on-one chat, followed by dinner
Live Reporting
By Anna Jones, Yvette Tan and Tessa Wong
All times stated are UK
Our live coverage begins
Hello, and welcome to the BBC’s live coverage of the second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un. All the action is happening in Hanoi, Vietnam’s capital. We’re bringing you coverage from the heart of the summit, from our correspondents and experts around Hanoi and the region, and from interested parties around the world.