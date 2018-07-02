Joy in Thailand as boys found alive in cave

Summary

  1. The 12 boys and their coach went to explore the cave after football practice nine days ago
  2. It is thought they were trapped after heavy rain sent torrents of floodwater into the cave
  3. The Tham Luang Nang Non cave is the fourth longest in Thailand
  4. British cave divers and US military personnel have been involved in rescue efforts
  5. The search was complicated by rushing water and near darkness inside the cave

Live Reporting

By Alexandra Fouché, Claudia Allen and Victoria Bisset

All times stated are UK

Where the boys were found

And here's a map showing where the boys were found in the Tham Luang cave system

Map showing where Thai boys were found in the Tham Luang cave network
BBC

'Mission not over'

Howard Johnson

Philippines Correspondent, BBC News

The BBC's Howard Johnson has more details about what the [elite navy] Seal unit that located the party has been up to.

Message from Thai Navy SEAL unit: Already found boar [football team]. But our mission is not over.

Howard Johnson

Howardrjohnson

Message from Thai Navy SEAL unit: Already found boar [football team]. But our mission is not over.

More joy online

Social media users are jubilant that the boys and their coach have been found, and are thanking rescuers.

But concerns remain about safely getting them out of the cave.

When the boys were missing the country turned to social media - you can read about the online messages of hope and support here.

'I'm so glad'

Relatives react to the news

Family members celebrate while camping out near Than Luang cave following news all members of children"s football team and their coach were alive in the cave at Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province late July 2, 2018.
AFP
Family members celebrate the news that all in the team have been found alive

Overjoyed relatives gathered near the cave hugged and smiled as news of the rescue started filtering back to them.

"I'm so glad. I want to him to be physically and mentally fit," said Tinnakorn Boonpiem, whose 12-year-old son, Mongkol, is among the 13, AFP news agency reports.

"I found out from the television. I'm so happy I can't put it into words," another relative told reporters with tears of joy streaming down his cheeks.

Flooded 'beach'

Chiang Rai Province Governor Narongsak Osatanakorn delivered the good news to reporters:

"About the 13 missing persons: from the latest report from the [elite navy] Seal unit who went in and passed the junction - a moment ago, they managed to reach "Pattaya beach". Apparently, [the] beach is flooded. Then they went deeper - about 300 to 400m further, to higher ground. We found our younger brothers are safe."

Pattaya Beach is an elevated mound inside the cave which cavers have named that way. Rescuers thought it could have provided the boys with a refuge when rains flooded the cave.

Jubilation at the cave entrance

The BBC's Jonathan Head described scenes of jubilation at the cave entrance, and says the persistence of the divers has paid off.

While the governor of the province has described them as safe, the next problem is how to safely remove the boys and their coach from the cave - to get them the medical help and food they need.

The group aren't out yet but it's an uplifting breakthrough, after the Thai government did everything it could to try to save these boys' lives.

1,000 rescuers

More than 1,000 people have been involved in the rescue efforts, including workers from China, Myanmar (also known as Burma), Laos, Australia and the US, says Nopporn Wong-Anan from the BBC Thai service.

The governor of Chiang Rai province said he could not give details of what they were planning to do next, our reporter adds.

Search challenges

This map gives a good idea of the challenges faced by the rescue workers.

Search and rescue map
BBC

Divers, dogs and drones - the search effort in pictures

We put together a picture gallery of the search effort for the Thai boys and their coach.

Divers, water pumps, drones and sniffer dogs were all used in the search through the cave system.

You can see the gallery here.

Break in weather helped rescue

The governor of Chiang Rai province, Narongsak Osottanakorn, said divers used a brief period of good weather to push deeper into the cave, as pumping helped lower water levels.

The boys and their coach had pushed further down than initially hoped, the governor said. Divers had thought they would find the team on a ledge known as Pattaya Beach - named after the Thai resort - but that ledge was underwater.

Who are the group in the cave?

  • The 12 boys are members of the Moo Pa - or Wild Boar - football team.
  • Their 25-year-old assistant coach, Ekkapol Janthawong, is known to have occasionally taken them out on day trips - including a trip to the same cave two years ago.
  • The youngest member, Chanin "Titan" Wibrunrungrueang, is 11 - he started playing football aged seven.
  • Duangpet "Dom" Promtep, 13, is the team captain and said to be the motivator of the group.
  • The head coach Nopparat Kantawong, who did not join the group on their excursion, says he believes the boys "will take care of each other".

Rescue efforts

Watch earlier footage released by the Thai navy of rescuers trying to reach the group, who had been missing since 23 June.

The search had been hampered by low visibility and narrow tunnels.

Thai cave: Rescuers continue their search for missing boys

Desperate for news

Journalists swamped soldiers at the scene, desperate for more news about the boys:

Journalists try to talk to soldier at Thai cave complex
Reuters
Journalists try to talk to soldier at Thai cave complex
Reuters

'They are all safe'

Chiang Rai provincial governor Narongsak Osottanakorn broke the news on Monday.

They are all safe, but the mission is not completed. Our mission is to search, rescue and return, so far we just found them. Next mission is to bring them out from the cave and send them home."

The governor said they would continue to drain the waters out of the cave while sending doctors and nurses to dive in to check the health of the boys and their coach.

If the doctors say their physical condition is strong enough to be moved, they will take them out from the cave. We will look after them until they can return to school."

'Found'

The BBC's Jonathan Head was one of the first to report that all 12 missing boys and their coach had been found alive.

Chiang Rai governor says all 13 missing in Thai cave have been found. He says they are safe.

Jonathan Head

pakhead

Chiang Rai governor says all 13 missing in Thai cave have been found. He says they are safe.

How can you survive underground?

Last week we took a look at how a person can survive if they're trapped in a cave.

We spoke to cavers, who emphasised the need to keep warm and hydrated, and stay out of danger.

You can read the whole feature here.

'Whoops of joy'

The BBC's Howard Johnson in Thailand said he heard whoops of joy from within the hotel where he was staying.

He came down to find the staff celebrating the news. This has been all across the news here in Thailand, he adds, and it's great news for Thailand this evening.

Joy spreads on social media

The regional governor confirmed all 13 are safe, but the challenge remains to safely extract the whole group, with rising water and mud impeding access.

Social media users reacted joyfully to the news.

View more on twitter
View more on twitter
View more on twitter

Thai cave boys found alive

Thai boys
Facebook/EKATOL

The Thai football team and their coach, missing for the last nine days, have been found alive in a cave.

We'll be keeping you up to date with all the latest developments.

