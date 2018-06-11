Trump and Kim: Summit day

It isn’t really clear. The general top line, it's thought, is "denuclearisation” - but that is incredibly vague. Both sides have a very different view of what it means.

The US has historically said it wants to see complete, irreversible and verifiable dismantlement (CVID) of North Korea's controversial nuclear programme in return for aid and a dropping of sanctions. But North Korea is highly unlikely to agree to give up its nuclear weapons. Pyongyang wants to be seen as an equal and will demand a lot more than aid or sanctions changes before dismantling a nuclear deterrent it sees as vital for its survival.