Trump and Kim: Summit day
Summary
- US President Donald Trump is due to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore
- The two sides are expected to discuss denuclearisation and a possible peace declaration
- It will be the first time a sitting US president meets a North Korean leader
- Mr Trump has described the talks as a "one-time shot" at peace
Live Reporting
By Anna Jones and Andreas Illmer
All times stated are UK
What's on the agenda?
It isn’t really clear. The general top line, it's thought, is "denuclearisation” - but that is incredibly vague. Both sides have a very different view of what it means.
The US has historically said it wants to see complete, irreversible and verifiable dismantlement (CVID) of North Korea's controversial nuclear programme in return for aid and a dropping of sanctions. But North Korea is highly unlikely to agree to give up its nuclear weapons. Pyongyang wants to be seen as an equal and will demand a lot more than aid or sanctions changes before dismantling a nuclear deterrent it sees as vital for its survival.
'Quite some pictures'
NK News's managing editor tweets;
'The president might just walk out'
So what's going to happen? We asked North Korea analyst Prof Robert Kelly - who's also going to be commenting across BBC World News coverage on TV today.
"Nobody thinks the North Koreans are just going to give up their nuclear weapons. They've spent 50 years developing these things - they're not going to give them up for nothing. That means they're going to be asking for a lot and the president has to decide if we're going to give them something substantial."
'Deferential language'
Korea analyst and writer for NK News Peter Ward has been taking a look at that remarkable Rodong Sinmun front page.
Kim's tour of Singapore
Here are some more pictures of the surreal sight of Kim Jong-un taking an evening stroll around Singapore's Marina Bay last night.
North Korean front pages
Something extraordinary has happened this morning - Kim Jong-un's guided tour of Singapore has appeared on the front page of Rodong Sinmun, the state newspaper. It carried pictures of him enjoying the sites and quoted him as saying "Singapore is clean, beautiful, and all buildings have their characters".
He reportedly told local ministers he "intends to learn from the knowledge and experience of your respected country".
Ready to go?
We don’t know how well prepared Kim Jong-un is for the summit, but the assumption is: very. Donald Trump? The US president went on record as saying he doesn’t have to do his homework. "I don't think I have to prepare very much," he told reporters just before leaving for Singapore. "It's about attitude. It's about willingness to get things done." Today will show how this works out.
All the news so far
The very fact the meeting is taking place marks a dramatic shift in relations between the two leaders, who last year traded insults and threats of war.
Here's our full story on the events in Singapore so far, and what we expect from today.
'Mr Kim, we love you!'
There were some extraordinary scenes in Singapore last night as Mr Kim took a tour downtown. Some in the crowd were shouting "Mr Kim, we love you".
Unusually, Mr Kim's tour was also reported on state media back home. It almost never reports on the leader's activities in real time, so North Koreans often don't get the (heavily censored) information for days.
North Korean defectors, meanwhile, have been reminding the BBC about conditions for those who do not toe the line back home.
The president tweets
President Donald Trump is up early and has tweeted confidently in the past hour:
A Kim Jong-un selfie?
So here's something pretty much unthinkable just a few weeks ago: a selfie with Kim Jong-un, smiling into the camera. The guy who took the picture and posted it on Twitter? That's Vivian Balakrishnan, Singapore's minister for foreign affairs. He was out for an evening about town with the North Korean leader. The post drew a lot of criticism online, but it shows that the normalisation of Kim from brutal isolationist leader to statesman is in full swing.
Updates from Singapore
We're here in Singapore, where the meeting will take place. The two leaders are staying separately at hotels a few miles down the road. We’ll be bringing you minute-by-minute coverage, observations from our BBC colleagues on the ground here as well as in China, South Korea, the US and around the world. And of course comment from Korea experts and our colleagues in BBC News Korean.
A quick primer
If you want a very quick primer on what's going on in North Korea, why it is so isolated and why that matters, take a minute to read our quick explainer: North Korea in 300 words
From threats to handshakes?
Why historic? Well this is the first time a sitting US president had met a leader of North Korea - two previous firm enemies. It’s happening after a surreal roller coaster ride of diplomatic back and forths, and a LOT of uncertainties. The two are discussing a crisis that, only a year ago, saw them threatening each other with nuclear annihilation.
A historic day begins
Welcome to the BBC’s live coverage of a historic day. The meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un is upon us. It’s 06.30 local time in Singapore - they will meet in a few hours' time. We’re going to be with you all the way.