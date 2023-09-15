Parts of Derna, population 100,000, were submerged after two dams burst on Sunday during a hurricane-strength storm. Eyewitness footage showed a torrent of water flowing past a mosque in the city, causing massive destruction.
11,000 dead and 30,000 homeless
The Libyan Red Crescent says the number of people who died in Derna has risen to 11,000.
That figure is expected to grow as the recovery effort continues and more bodies are retrieved from the mud.
Officials estimate that about 30,000 people have been left homeless. Politicians are demanding an official investigation into the flooding.
Many Libyans have blamed poor infrastructure maintenance.
The UN has also criticised the country's alert system.
The head of the World Meteorological Organisation said most of the casualties could have been avoided if residents had been warned and given time to escape.
A country struggling to come to terms with disaster
Anna Foster
Reporting from Benghazi, Libya
As we touched down at Benghazi airport the tarmac was quiet, with only a few small planes dotted around in the late afternoon sunshine.
The peace was a stark contrast to the desperate aid and recovery efforts still happening along the Libyan coast.
A Red Crescent team arrived not long behind us, ready to work in their scarlet uniforms. Carrying boxes of face masks, they headed quickly for the exit.
They told me they had travelled from Tripoli in the west and were on their way to Derna, the worst affected area.
Two airport staff sat together staring intently at a phone. The volume was turned up, and the sound of crying voices and driving rain carried loudly across the arrivals hall.
I walked across and they showed me the video: women and children sobbing as they tried to shelter from the storm.
Scrolling down the Facebook page there were more and more pictures of the destruction. This is a country in shock, battling to come to terms with the disaster that’s unfolded.
Huge challenges for flood survivors
Patrick Jackson
BBC News
Good morning. You join us as news continues to emerge from Libya on the scale of the devastation left in the wake of Sunday night’s flooding.
Survivors have been describing terrifying escapes as surging water from two collapsed dams smashed through the city of Derna, washing away whole families and neighbourhoods.
Aid agencies are trying to help survivors but face huge challenges with roads, bridges and the city's port destroyed, and power and phone lines down.
It's still not clear how many people lost their lives, but it is clear that several thousand perished and many thousands more are left bereaved, traumatised and homeless.
The BBC's Anna Foster has now arrived in Libya, while I'm here in London with my colleague Aoife Walsh and our team will be bringing you updates throughout the day.