The Libyan Red Crescent says the number of people who died in Derna has risen to 11,000.

That figure is expected to grow as the recovery effort continues and more bodies are retrieved from the mud.

Officials estimate that about 30,000 people have been left homeless. Politicians are demanding an official investigation into the flooding.

Many Libyans have blamed poor infrastructure maintenance.

The UN has also criticised the country's alert system.

The head of the World Meteorological Organisation said most of the casualties could have been avoided if residents had been warned and given time to escape.