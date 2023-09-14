The UN has warned of the danger of disease from contaminated water in Libya.
Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Ocha), told BBC Radio 4's Today programme the water wells system has been contaminated.
"People need to drink and if they start to drink contaminated water, we could see a secondary wave of disease and even death if we do not manage to stop that in its tracks."
The UN currently has people on the ground in Derna and is directing its existing stockpiles of food in the country to the area.
Laerke said: "We are rushing in all the aid we possibly can at the moment. It really is all hands on deck.
"We are sending in a specialised relief team who is going to work with responders on the ground to help with the co-ordination of the lot of work that lies ahead."
International aid and rescue efforts in Libya ramping up
If you've just joined us, our main news this morning is that International efforts to help Libya in the wake of catastrophic floods are gathering pace, as the number of people feared dead continues to rise.
Rescue teams from Egypt, Turkey and Qatar are among those to have arrived.
The mayor of the devastated city of Derna estimates that as many as 20,000 people may have died.
He said the figure was based on the number of districts completely destroyed when two dams burst on Sunday, releasing a huge surge of water.
Many bodies remain under the rubble of collapsed buildings or in the sea.
People taking initiative to organise aid
A public health lecturer at Benghazi University in eastern Libya, who is helping co-ordinate aid, has told the BBC that people have taken the initiative to organise themselves to collect and distribute aid.
Jaser Asweri says they are providing food and non-food items including medications and sending them on a daily and hourly basis to the worst-hit area of Derna.
"It is something that you can see also if you go from Benghazi or from wherever you go from to Derna, you can see the situation is very crowded because everyone is going there," he says.
Tens of thousands of people have been displaced by the floods and rival administrations in the country have been working together with international rescue and aid groups.
Much of Derna now just rubble and bodies, resident says
All that is left of much of Derna is the rubble of collapsed buildings and the bodies of people killed in the floods, a photographer based in the eastern city has told the BBC.
Taha Muftah told Newshour on the World Service that the sound of the dams collapsing was like an air strike or heavy gunfire.
The water now has stopped and what is left is only the rubble, and the people who were taken by the flood under the water."
Muftah says he is fortunate to live in the eastern side of Derna, which is on a hill and was spared the worst of the floods.
The photojournalist says rescuers have arrived and are "doing their best and giving all their efforts", but they lack the necessary equipment and experience to deal with the scale of the disaster.
Experts had warned the dams were at risk of collapse since 2011 but "nobody did anything about it", he adds.
Damage looks like earthquake - Turkish Red Crescent
The Turkish Red Crescent has compared Derna "to an earthquake".
Deputy director Ibrahim Ozer told BBC Radio 4's The World Tonight the damage looked like it had been caused by an earthquake.
"I've been to many disasters including floods, wildfires and earthquakes but this one is quite different," he said. "The storm struck the city quite hard."
The team, who spent more than six hours travelling from the Libyan city of Benghazi, recently arrived in Derna where two dams burst due to heavy rainfall submerging whole areas.
Disease is the next serious threat
Lina Sinjab
Reporting from Beirut
There have been calls for aid, water and – most starkly – body bags.
Rescue workers have now begun arriving in Derna, but none of them are in any doubt that the number of people known to have died is going to rise.
The beach at Derna is covered with clothes, pieces of furniture and children’s toys from homes that were hit.
As we've reported, there are fears that as many as 20,000 people may have lost their lives.
But with so many bodies under buildings, or left in the water, disease is the next serious threat.
If there is any hope, it's that the rival governments of this divided country appear to have put aside their differences, for now, to co-ordinate relief efforts.
Libyan prime minister suspends learning for 10 days
The Prime Minister of Libya’s Government of National Unity
Abdul Hamid Al-Dabaiba has suspended learning countrywide for 10 days, in a
show of solidarity with Libyans affected by the 11 September floods.
Libya’s internationally-recognised Government of National Unity,
which is based in the capital, Tripoli, made the announcement late on Wednesday.
Libya’s two rival governments, the internationally-recognised
Government of National Unity led by PM Al-Dabaiba and the eastern Libya government,
led by PM Osama Hamad, have both been undertaking response efforts in the flood-afflicted
eastern Libya.
The announcement added that the suspension of learning will
allow schools to be used as temporary shelters for flood survivors.
BBC Verify
Why the damage to Derna was so catastrophic
We have been looking at the factors
which made these floods so devastating to the eastern Libyan city of Derna.
More
than 5,000 are confirmed dead and that number is expected to rise,
after entire
neighbourhoods disappeared into the sea as a huge tsunami-like torrent of water
swept through while families slept.
A storm sweeping across Libya’s Mediterranean coast dumped 400mm
(16 inches) of rain on some areas in less than 24 hours, compared to the 1.5mm
the country normally experiences in the whole of September.
This extraordinary deluge of water
overwhelmed two key dams on the Wadi Derna river running through the city, destroying
several key bridges as well.
Residents of the city, who had been ordered by the local authorities
to stay in their homes, reported hearing a loud blast before the city was
engulfed in water and said floods reached nearly 3m (10ft) in places.
Libya having an internationally recognised government in the
west rivalled by another administration in the east – where the flooding has taken
place - has hindered rescue efforts, a local journalist has told the BBC.
Abdulkader Assad, political editor of the Libya
Observer, explains the country has been split by these factions for a
decade.
Libya became divided since the collapse of dictator Colonel Muammar Gaddafi’s
regime in 2011, splitting between two rival governments and becoming mired in conflict between different militias.
The Libyan people have not felt the impact of
this division fully, he says, because the “presence of two governments was all about vying for power and
taking control of the country and parts of the country”.
But now that some of the cities are experiencing this natural disaster, this calamity, we could see that the lack of a unified centralised government is actually affecting the lives of people."
What happened in Libya
As we report on the latest developments, here is a recap of what happened
in Libya:
A powerful storm triggered devastating flooding in eastern
Libya
In Derna, a city of around 100,000 people, two dams
collapsed due to heavy rain submerging the area as a huge tsunami-like torrent
swept through
Whole families were washed away and entire neighbourhoods
disappeared
Tens of thousands of people have been displaced
The flooding was trigged by Storm Daniel which hit the north African nation on
Sunday and brought heavy rain
Libyan rescue teams are now being helped by international crews in the Derna area
The African country’s rival governments have requested
international aid and are liaising with each other
Derna mayor raises fears of many thousands of deaths
As many as 20,000 people are feared to have died in floods
in Libya, according to a local official.
Catastrophic floods deluged the east of the
country on Sunday.
The mayor of port city Derna told Saudi TV News station Al Arabiya he
estimated 18,000 to 20,000 died when two dams burst, releasing a tsunami of
water as people slept.
His figures are based on the number of communities destroyed by the flood water, he told the channel.
Unrecovered bodies remain under rubble or in the sea, increasing the risk of disease.
Meanwhile,
rival
governments in Libya have requested international aid.
Stay with us as our team brings you the latest updates and
reaction to this crisis.
