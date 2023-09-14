The UN has warned of the danger of disease from contaminated water in Libya.

Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Ocha), told BBC Radio 4's Today programme the water wells system has been contaminated.

"People need to drink and if they start to drink contaminated water, we could see a secondary wave of disease and even death if we do not manage to stop that in its tracks."

The UN currently has people on the ground in Derna and is directing its existing stockpiles of food in the country to the area.

Laerke said: "We are rushing in all the aid we possibly can at the moment. It really is all hands on deck.

"We are sending in a specialised relief team who is going to work with responders on the ground to help with the co-ordination of the lot of work that lies ahead."