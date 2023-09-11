Volunteers search the rubble of collapsed houses in Tafeghaghte
Live

Morocco rescuers dig with bare hands as foreign aid sent

preview
14
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by James FitzGerald

All times stated are UK

  1. Foreign teams join quake rescue

    Qatari rescuers on a transport plane heading for Morocco, 10 September 2023
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: Qatari rescuers on a transport plane heading for Morocco

    Emergency workers from outside Morocco have now joined the rescue effort – much-needed help, as each hour that passes reduces the chances of finding survivors.

    Rabat has accepted aid offers from Spain, the UK, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. France, the US and some other countries say they are also ready to help.

    Spain has sent 86 specialist rescuers in two teams, with four sniffer dogs each.

    The UK government is sending 60 rescuers with four dogs, on two military transport planes, along with a small medical team. The British kit includes seismic listening devices and concrete cutting and breaking tools for reaching people trapped in rubble.

    Several planes have also taken off from Qatar carrying rescue teams and emergency aid.

    The Moroccan authorities say they are carefully assessing aid offers because "a lack of co-ordination could be counterproductive".

  2. 'I lost my wife and three boys'

    Nick Beake

    Reporting from the High Atlas Mountains

    Abdou Rahman (L), pictured with his nephew
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Abdou Rahman (L), pictured with his nephew, lost his family in the earthquake

    The mountain village of Tafeghaghte, 60km (37 miles) south-west of Marrakesh, is devastated. So far 90 of its 200 residents are confirmed dead.

    Abdou Rahman lost his wife and his three boys.

    "Our house was up there," he says pointing to the area where it once stood. It is now just part of an expanse of debris.

    "You can see the white blankets and the furniture too. Everything else has gone."

    Abdou Rahman says he ran 3km home from the petrol station where he worked after the earthquake hit.

    He says he instinctively began calling out for his children, his shouts joining a din of others doing the same. There was no reply for him.

    "We buried them yesterday," he says.

    "When we found them, they were all huddled together. The three boys were asleep. They went down with the earthquake."

    Read the story in full here.

  3. Moroccan rescuers dig for survivors with bare hands

    James FitzGerald

    Live reporter

    In remote mountain villages south of Marrakesh rescuers are battling to find survivors after Friday night’s deadly earthquake.

    They’ve been using their bare hands as the authorities struggle to send equipment up rubble-strewn roads, and some villages lie in ruins.

    The official death toll stands at more than 2,100, but there have been repeat warnings that this is likely to increase as the scale of the devastation gets clearer.

    Frances Mao, Laurence Peter and I are here to keep you informed – including with the latest material sent to us by our correspondents on the ground.

Back to top