Reuters Copyright: Reuters Qatari rescuers on a transport plane heading for Morocco Image caption: Qatari rescuers on a transport plane heading for Morocco

Emergency workers from outside Morocco have now joined the rescue effort – much-needed help, as each hour that passes reduces the chances of finding survivors.

Rabat has accepted aid offers from Spain, the UK, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. France, the US and some other countries say they are also ready to help.

Spain has sent 86 specialist rescuers in two teams, with four sniffer dogs each.

The UK government is sending 60 rescuers with four dogs, on two military transport planes, along with a small medical team. The British kit includes seismic listening devices and concrete cutting and breaking tools for reaching people trapped in rubble.

Several planes have also taken off from Qatar carrying rescue teams and emergency aid.

The Moroccan authorities say they are carefully assessing aid offers because "a lack of co-ordination could be counterproductive".