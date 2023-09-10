People lay out bedding in the street in Moulay Brahim village, in the province of Al Haouz, Morocco
Moroccans sleep on streets after earthquake kills 2,000

Laurence Peter & James FitzGerald

  1. Moroccans spend second night on the streets

    James FitzGerald

    Live reporter

    People sit by a bonfire lit in the street
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: People sit around a bonfire in Moulay Brahim village

    We’re resuming our live coverage of the situation in Morocco following Friday night’s earthquake.

    Many Moroccans are spending a second night out on the streets after the powerful tremors.

    More than 2,000 people are now known to have died – and a similar number have been injured, according to the latest update from officials.

    It’s Laurence Peter and me again, bringing you the latest updates.

