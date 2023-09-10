We’re resuming our live coverage of the situation in Morocco\nfollowing Friday night’s earthquake. Many Moroccans are spending a second night out on the\nstreets after the powerful tremors. More than 2,000 people are now known to have died – and a\nsimilar number have been injured, according to the latest update from\nofficials. It’s Laurence Peter and me again, bringing you the latest\nupdates.
Live Reporting
Laurence Peter & James FitzGerald
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Moroccans spend second night on the streets
James FitzGerald
Live reporter
We’re resuming our live coverage of the situation in Morocco following Friday night’s earthquake.
Many Moroccans are spending a second night out on the streets after the powerful tremors.
More than 2,000 people are now known to have died – and a similar number have been injured, according to the latest update from officials.
It’s Laurence Peter and me again, bringing you the latest updates.