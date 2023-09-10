Reuters Copyright: Reuters People sit around a bonfire in Moulay Brahim village Image caption: People sit around a bonfire in Moulay Brahim village

We’re resuming our live coverage of the situation in Morocco following Friday night’s earthquake.

Many Moroccans are spending a second night out on the streets after the powerful tremors.

More than 2,000 people are now known to have died – and a similar number have been injured, according to the latest update from officials.

We're resuming our live coverage of the situation in Morocco following Friday night's earthquake.