Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he's "extremely pained by the loss of lives" in Morocco - saying his thoughts are with the nation.

"Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones," he adds in a post on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

"May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time."

Modi's country is currently hosting the G20 summit.