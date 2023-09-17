Live
Africa Live this week: 18-24 September 2023
Bringing you the latest news from around Africa at bbc.com/africalive. This is an automated news feed overnight and at the weekend.
Bringing you the latest news from around Africa at bbc.com/africalive. This is an automated news feed overnight and at the weekend.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
Greek rescuers killed in Libya road collision
By Kathryn Armstrong
BBC News
Members of a Libyan family also died in the crash and several other people were seriously injured.Read more