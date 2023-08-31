The occupants of the building in the Johannesburg fire were predominantly immigrants, according to local reports.

Local reports say that the area where the building is located is an inner city neighbourhood that is infamous for 'hijacked' buildings, a term used in South Africa to refer to buildings illegally taken over by undocumented immigrants.

In the wake of the fire, many South Africans on social media have condemned the online xenophobic attacks that some have made against the victims and survivors of the fire.