Building mostly occupied by undocumented immigrants - reports
The occupants of the building in the Johannesburg fire were predominantly immigrants, according to local reports.
Local reports say that the area where the building is located is an inner city neighbourhood that is infamous for 'hijacked' buildings, a term used in South Africa to refer to buildings illegally taken over by undocumented immigrants.
In the wake of the fire, many South Africans on social media
have condemned the online xenophobic attacks that some have made against the victims and survivors of the fire.
In pictures: Johannesburg flats blaze
BreakingDeath toll rises to 63
The latest death toll from the fire has risen to 63, according to the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services.
Posting on social media, the city of Johannesburg municipality account said the "search mission" continues.
Death toll expected to rise as crews go floor by floor - city official
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Let's get some more now on the search and rescue operation which is ongoing in central Johannesburg.
Emergency service spokesman Robert Mulaudzi admits he expects the death toll to rise.
"We're on 52 bodies, which we have recovered and also 43 people who sustained minor injuries," Mulaudzi told local broadcaster ENCA.
"We are moving floor by floor conducting these body recoveries."
The five-storey building, which has been evacuated, is located in a deprived area of what used to be the business district of South Africa's economic hub, and was used as an informal settlement, Mulaudzi says.
'Not seen something like this in my 22 years of service'
Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi
has told local television station Newzroom Afrika that the fire happened in a
five-storey building that had been abandoned at one stage but where people had
been living.
It is an ageing building, he said, and firefighters have been going
through floor to floor to clear the debris.
He told the TV station that he had never come across "something
like this in my 22 years of service".
He said there are a lot of informal structures inside the building,
"in every floor"
It is not
immediately clear what caused the blaze.
Police cordon off central Johannesburg area
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
We have some images from the scene in central Johannesburg which show
the extent of the damage.
A video posted to the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, by emergency
service spokesman Robert Mulaudzi footage showed fire trucks and ambulances
outside the red and white building with burned-out windows.
Police have also
cordoned off the area of Marshalltown.
Quick recap of what we know so far
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Let's just have a quick recap of what we know so far:
Emergency services say 52 people have died in a fire in a block of flats in central Johannesburg
Dozens more have been injured in the blaze which happened at the five-storey building in Marshalltown
City authorities say it is unclear what sparked the fire
Firefighters have been able to bring out some of the occupants
One official told the BBC the fire gutted the building adding the search for other victims continues
The Executive Mayor of Johannesburg, Cllr Kabelo Gwamanda, will attend the scene later this morning at 09:30 local time
Emergency services continue to search building
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi has told the BBC that the fire gutted the building in the Johannesburg CBD at around 01:30 local time (00:30 BST).
He said firefighters evacuated the building’s occupants on arrival and the search and recovery of bodies is continuing.
Death toll more than doubled in less than an hour
To give you an idea of how quickly things are changing, only an hour ago did emergency services in Johannesburg tells us the fire killed 20 people.
Twenty minutes ago the death toll figure more than doubled to 47.
And in the last few moments officials have confirmed 52 bodies have been recovered.
Welcome to our coverage
James Harness
You join us as news reaches us from South Africa that more than 50 people have died following a fire at a block of flats in Johannesburg overnight.
There is still an unclear picture as to what sparked the blaze and emergency services tell us the search and recovery of bodies is continuing.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest updates, developments and analysis from our team of journalists and correspondents.
Live Reporting
Edited by James Harness and Nathan Williams
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
Emergency services say 52 people have died in a fire in a block of flats in central Johannesburg
-
Dozens more have been injured in the blaze which happened at the five-storey building in Marshalltown
-
City authorities say it is unclear what sparked the fire
- Firefighters have been able to bring out some of the occupants
-
One official told the BBC the fire gutted the building adding the search for other victims continues
-
The Executive Mayor of Johannesburg, Cllr Kabelo Gwamanda, will attend the scene later this morning at 09:30 local time
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Building mostly occupied by undocumented immigrants - reports
The occupants of the building in the Johannesburg fire were predominantly immigrants, according to local reports.
Local reports say that the area where the building is located is an inner city neighbourhood that is infamous for 'hijacked' buildings, a term used in South Africa to refer to buildings illegally taken over by undocumented immigrants.
In the wake of the fire, many South Africans on social media have condemned the online xenophobic attacks that some have made against the victims and survivors of the fire.
In pictures: Johannesburg flats blaze
BreakingDeath toll rises to 63
The latest death toll from the fire has risen to 63, according to the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services.
Posting on social media, the city of Johannesburg municipality account said the "search mission" continues.
Death toll expected to rise as crews go floor by floor - city official
Let's get some more now on the search and rescue operation which is ongoing in central Johannesburg.
Emergency service spokesman Robert Mulaudzi admits he expects the death toll to rise.
"We're on 52 bodies, which we have recovered and also 43 people who sustained minor injuries," Mulaudzi told local broadcaster ENCA.
"We are moving floor by floor conducting these body recoveries."
The five-storey building, which has been evacuated, is located in a deprived area of what used to be the business district of South Africa's economic hub, and was used as an informal settlement, Mulaudzi says.
'Not seen something like this in my 22 years of service'
Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi has told local television station Newzroom Afrika that the fire happened in a five-storey building that had been abandoned at one stage but where people had been living.
It is an ageing building, he said, and firefighters have been going through floor to floor to clear the debris.
He told the TV station that he had never come across "something like this in my 22 years of service".
He said there are a lot of informal structures inside the building, "in every floor"
It is not immediately clear what caused the blaze.
Police cordon off central Johannesburg area
We have some images from the scene in central Johannesburg which show the extent of the damage.
A video posted to the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, by emergency service spokesman Robert Mulaudzi footage showed fire trucks and ambulances outside the red and white building with burned-out windows.
Police have also cordoned off the area of Marshalltown.
Quick recap of what we know so far
Let's just have a quick recap of what we know so far:
Emergency services continue to search building
Emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi has told the BBC that the fire gutted the building in the Johannesburg CBD at around 01:30 local time (00:30 BST).
He said firefighters evacuated the building’s occupants on arrival and the search and recovery of bodies is continuing.
Death toll more than doubled in less than an hour
To give you an idea of how quickly things are changing, only an hour ago did emergency services in Johannesburg tells us the fire killed 20 people.
Twenty minutes ago the death toll figure more than doubled to 47.
And in the last few moments officials have confirmed 52 bodies have been recovered.
Welcome to our coverage
James Harness
You join us as news reaches us from South Africa that more than 50 people have died following a fire at a block of flats in Johannesburg overnight.
There is still an unclear picture as to what sparked the blaze and emergency services tell us the search and recovery of bodies is continuing.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest updates, developments and analysis from our team of journalists and correspondents.