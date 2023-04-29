Americans evacuated on buses 'protected by armed drones'
Today's final British flights are not the only effort by a foreign government to evacuate their citizens. The US has said several hundred Americans have left by land, sea or air.
Late on Friday, a convoy of buses carrying around 300 Americans left
Khartoum on Friday, bound for Port Sudan on the Red Sea.
This was the first evacuation from Sudan involving Americans who were not diplomats. Armed drones were reportedly used to monitor and protect the convoy on its 500-mile (800km) route.
Strikes continue, despite ceasefire
Despite extension of a ceasefire between the warring generals
by another 72 hours, fighting has continued to rock Sudan.
There have been regular airstrikes, tank and artillery strikes in parts
of Khartoum and the surrounding area.
Leader of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) general
Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo - better known as Hemedti - told the BBC his
fighters were being “relentlessly” bombed since the truce had been extended. He said he would not negotiate until fighting ended.
His enemy Gen Burhan - the head of Sudan's regular army - has
tentatively agreed to face-to-face talks in South Sudan. But - as our correspondent wrote below - the prospect for
any wider dialogue between the warring factions seems remote.
More than 500 people have been killed and more than 4,000
wounded in the fighting, according to Sudanese health ministry figures, although the
real death toll is likely much higher. Meanwhile, tens of thousands have fled for their lives.
Brits leave as Sudan teeters near all-out chaos
Paul Adams
BBC diplomatic correspondent
Britain’s airlift is coming to an end.
Anyone wanting to catch a flight will need to be at the Wadi Saedna airbase, just north of Khartoum, by the middle of the day.
Over 1,500 people have been flown out of the country so far and - according to the government - demand for places has dropped.
Other evacuation operations continue. A convoy of buses carrying around 300 Americans left Khartoum yesterday, bound for Port Sudan. It’s understood armed drones were used to monitor and protect the convoy along its 500-mile (800km) route.
The country they’re leaving behind is teetering on the edge of all-out chaos.
The latest 72-hour ceasefire, now more than a day old, is proving as patchy as the last, with parts of Khartoum and the surrounding area seeing regular air, tank and artillery strikes.
Despite international pressure to extend the truce, the prospect for any wider dialogue between the warring factions seems remote.
Just hours left for Britons to arrive for rescue flights
James FitzGerald
Live reporter
Thanks for joining this live page as a deadline approaches for British nationals to leave Sudan.
Fighting continues in the north-east African country in spite of the latest 72-hour ceasefire – and countries have been racing to evacuate their citizens.
The UK government says it will wind up its own evacuation efforts this evening – and has given people until midday local time (11:00 BST, 10:00 GMT) to reach an airport near the capital Khartoum if they want to fly out.
My colleague André Rhoden-Paul is sat next to me – together, we’re poised to keep you posted with the day’s developments.
Live Reporting
James FitzGerald and André Rhoden-Paul
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Americans evacuated on buses 'protected by armed drones'
Today's final British flights are not the only effort by a foreign government to evacuate their citizens. The US has said several hundred Americans have left by land, sea or air.
Late on Friday, a convoy of buses carrying around 300 Americans left Khartoum on Friday, bound for Port Sudan on the Red Sea.
This was the first evacuation from Sudan involving Americans who were not diplomats. Armed drones were reportedly used to monitor and protect the convoy on its 500-mile (800km) route.
Strikes continue, despite ceasefire
Despite extension of a ceasefire between the warring generals by another 72 hours, fighting has continued to rock Sudan.
There have been regular airstrikes, tank and artillery strikes in parts of Khartoum and the surrounding area.
Leader of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) general Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo - better known as Hemedti - told the BBC his fighters were being “relentlessly” bombed since the truce had been extended. He said he would not negotiate until fighting ended.
His enemy Gen Burhan - the head of Sudan's regular army - has tentatively agreed to face-to-face talks in South Sudan. But - as our correspondent wrote below - the prospect for any wider dialogue between the warring factions seems remote.
More than 500 people have been killed and more than 4,000 wounded in the fighting, according to Sudanese health ministry figures, although the real death toll is likely much higher. Meanwhile, tens of thousands have fled for their lives.
Brits leave as Sudan teeters near all-out chaos
Paul Adams
BBC diplomatic correspondent
Britain’s airlift is coming to an end.
Anyone wanting to catch a flight will need to be at the Wadi Saedna airbase, just north of Khartoum, by the middle of the day.
Over 1,500 people have been flown out of the country so far and - according to the government - demand for places has dropped.
Other evacuation operations continue. A convoy of buses carrying around 300 Americans left Khartoum yesterday, bound for Port Sudan. It’s understood armed drones were used to monitor and protect the convoy along its 500-mile (800km) route.
The country they’re leaving behind is teetering on the edge of all-out chaos.
The latest 72-hour ceasefire, now more than a day old, is proving as patchy as the last, with parts of Khartoum and the surrounding area seeing regular air, tank and artillery strikes.
Despite international pressure to extend the truce, the prospect for any wider dialogue between the warring factions seems remote.
Just hours left for Britons to arrive for rescue flights
James FitzGerald
Live reporter
Thanks for joining this live page as a deadline approaches for British nationals to leave Sudan.
Fighting continues in the north-east African country in spite of the latest 72-hour ceasefire – and countries have been racing to evacuate their citizens.
The UK government says it will wind up its own evacuation efforts this evening – and has given people until midday local time (11:00 BST, 10:00 GMT) to reach an airport near the capital Khartoum if they want to fly out.
My colleague André Rhoden-Paul is sat next to me – together, we’re poised to keep you posted with the day’s developments.