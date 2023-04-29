Today's final British flights are not the only effort by a foreign government to evacuate their citizens. The US has said several hundred Americans have left by land, sea or air.

Late on Friday, a convoy of buses carrying around 300 Americans left Khartoum on Friday, bound for Port Sudan on the Red Sea.

This was the first evacuation from Sudan involving Americans who were not diplomats. Armed drones were reportedly used to monitor and protect the convoy on its 500-mile (800km) route.